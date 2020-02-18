Tuesday, 18 February 2020, 13:53 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Granted Japan's First Private 5G License

TOKYO, Feb 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it was granted Japan's first private 5G radio station provisional license by the Kanto Bureau of Telecommunications. As a next step, Fujitsu will establish a radio station emitting private 5G radio waves in order to verify private 5G network systems at its Shin-Kawasaki Technology Square office in Kawasaki, Japan.



In the spring of this year, Fujitsu will also move to open a "FUJITSU Collaboration Lab," which will serve as a dedicated co-creation space for collaborating with customers and partners to workshop and verify use cases utilizing private 5G.



Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to apply for private 5G licenses for its other office locations, plants, and group companies in Japan, offering support for customers in various industries to achieve their own digital transformation projects to deliver new value and business innovations.



First Step to Unlocking New Business Potential through Ultra-Fast Private 5G Networks



The introduction of private 5G, which allows companies and local governments to operate their own, ultra-fast private networks, is expected to accelerate business innovation in response to the diverse needs of individuals and communities throughout society. Private 5G network technology promises to unlock numerous business applications in a variety of industries, such as accelerating the deployment of IoT in manufacturing, creating secure networks for seamless remote operations and enhancing surveillance at construction sites and medical facilities.



Despite the innovative potential of this technology, however, the introduction of private 5G requires specialized knowledge in the construction and operation of advanced networks as well as preparing appropriate test environments. To overcome these challenges, Fujitsu will draw on its experience in developing solutions for private 5G networks to conduct technical verification and use case verification of new solutions with this technology together with its customers, with the aim of promoting the optimal use of 5G in real-world business contexts.



Shingo Mizuno, Corporate Executive Officer SVP, Vice Head of Service Platform Business Group at Fujitsu Limited, comments: "Obtaining this qualification marks an exciting and important milestone in the development of our 5G capabilities in Japan. We're looking forward to the chance to work together with our customers and partners to leverage private 5G network technologies to solve business challenges across a wide range of industries and use case scenarios going forward."



Private 5G License Key Details



1. Purpose

Use case validation using private 5G in the "FUJITSU Collaboration Lab"

Operation of security system utilizing AI-powered image analysis with multiple cameras

2. Location

Fujitsu Shin-Kawasaki Technology Square (Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan)

3. Frequency Range

28.2 GHz to 28.3 GHz





About Fujitsu Ltd



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.



For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.



