Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Tuesday, 18 February 2020, 14:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda Establishes a New Company, Honda Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd., Responsible for Mobility Service (MaaS) Business in Japan

TOKYO, Feb 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today established a new company, Honda Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd. (HMS), which will be responsible for planning and operating mobility service (MaaS) business in Japan.

HMS will offer new services by combining various services and technologies including mobility services utilizing automated driving technologies, robotics and energy technologies. Through its services, HMS will strive to address issues facing disadvantaged/vulnerable members of the mobility society, solve other social issues such as traffic congestion, emissions and traffic accidents, and make mobility more convenient for all people.

Moreover, with the realization of such new services, HMS will contribute to the advancement of mobility and the daily lives of each and every individual.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

Feb 18, 2020 14:32 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Feb 18, 2020 15:07 HKT/SGT
Honda to Make Changes to its Organizational and Operational Structures (effective April 1, 2020)
Feb 13, 2020 15:21 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin Sales of All-new Fit in Japan
Feb 12, 2020 17:26 HKT/SGT
Honda Aircraft Company's Debut of HondaJet Elite at Singapore Airshow 2020
Feb 7, 2020 15:31 HKT/SGT
Honda Releases Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal Q3 Ended December 31, 2019
Jan 30, 2020 14:36 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets All-time Calendar Year Records for Automobile Production in China
Jan 15, 2020 14:27 HKT/SGT
Isuzu and Honda Sign an Agreement to Conduct Joint Research on Fuel Cell-powered Heavy-duty Trucks
Jan 10, 2020 09:59 HKT/SGT
Honda 2020 Motorsports Program Overview
Dec 19, 2019 09:01 HKT/SGT
Honda's Vision of the Future Integrates CASE Technologies into New Products and Services at CES 2020
Dec 11, 2019 10:50 HKT/SGT
Honda Aircraft Company Begins Deliveries of HondaJet Elite to China
Nov 25, 2019 17:08 HKT/SGT
Honda Holds the World Premiere of the 5th Generation All-new Honda City, Creating a "REIMAGINE" Phenomenon that Goes Beyond any Possibilities
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       