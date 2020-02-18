Tuesday, 18 February 2020, 14:32 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda Honda Establishes a New Company, Honda Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd., Responsible for Mobility Service (MaaS) Business in Japan

TOKYO, Feb 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today established a new company, Honda Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd. (HMS), which will be responsible for planning and operating mobility service (MaaS) business in Japan.



HMS will offer new services by combining various services and technologies including mobility services utilizing automated driving technologies, robotics and energy technologies. Through its services, HMS will strive to address issues facing disadvantaged/vulnerable members of the mobility society, solve other social issues such as traffic congestion, emissions and traffic accidents, and make mobility more convenient for all people.



Moreover, with the realization of such new services, HMS will contribute to the advancement of mobility and the daily lives of each and every individual.





