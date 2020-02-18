Tuesday, 18 February 2020, 16:25 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited CITIC Telecom CPC Helps Enterprises to Maintain Business Continuity with its Cloud Desktop and Remote Access Connectivity Solutions Remote Office becomes a Critical Needs in the Recent Coronavirus Outbreak Situation

HONG KONG, Feb 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) today announced its launch of remote working solutions (cloud desktop - Desktop-as-a-Service, DaaS; remote access - IPSec VPN and SSL VPN) which is fast to deploy and can allow enterprises to ensure business continuity. With the remote working solutions, staff can securely and stably connect to their enterprises critical systems through their smart devices. The solutions support cross-regional use including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Enterprises' staff can be assured of maintaining strong collaboration while working from home.



Taylor Lam, Vice President of Product at CITIC Telecom CPC said, "As the Coronavirus outbreak expands, we fully understand that enterprises need different ICT supports to help them cope with the difficult situation. As a trusted partner who cares for enterprises' varying needs, we immediately provides free support and special remote access connectivity offerings to both our existing and non-existing customers, joining hands with them to fight against the challenges." "Recently, major cities in China are facing delay in resuming business operations and different levels of lockdown. Many enterprises also suspend their work in China and avoid business travels. These impose a big challenge for enterprises to maintain their business as usual. Besides, IT resources is another critical factor to support those staff who are undergoing home isolation or having work from home needs, so that they could be able to work remotely and seamlessly. Therefore, many multi-national companies (MNCs) are having huge remote access needs, insufficient resources, overload of remote desktop needs, and the difficulty of accessing companies' critical systems when the staff is working from home," Taylor emphasized.



To prepare for any unpredictable incidents or disasters happened in future, enterprises' IT department could re-visit its monitoring and risk management capabilities so as to pose a solid foundation for any new challenges. "Although the outbreaks are mainly happened in Mainland China, MNCs are also facing travel bans from different countries which affect their business operations. It is vital for enterprises to review their cross-regional IT resources in order to plan ahead," Taylor recommended. On-site and off-site cloud backup/ disaster recovery, IPSec VPN and SSL VPN are solutions that enterprises can consider to sustain business continuity in this challenging time.



From the recent situation with which work from home needs may extend to months, CITIC Telecom CPC found that both rapid solutions deployment and stable services are of equal importance to the customers. Enterprises also need to be aware of the impact that travel bans would bring to their businesses. CITIC Telecom CPC expects that the cloud desktop, IPSec VPN, and SSL VPN special offers that it launches could on the one hand protect enterprises' staff from risk and break through the limitations of distance and locations, while on the other hand, enable them to adopt remote working model and enjoy the same experience as working in office with easy access to the company's internal network and applications.



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



As a leading Global Local ICT Solutions Partner with worldwide footprint across East to West and native presence, we truly live our motto, "Innovation Never Stops." Being a preferred Digital Society Enabler, we lead our key markets at the forefront of pioneering ICT development, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into real-world value for our customers, helping them achieve higher productivity, agility, cost-efficiency, and ultimately, Digital Globalization.



As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on our superior quality commitment through a broad global self-managed infrastructure encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 18 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.



For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



Media Contact:



Rowena Leung

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited

(852) 2170 7536

Email: [email protected]







