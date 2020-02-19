Wednesday, 19 February 2020, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE, Feb 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced successful certifications by the SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC). Trintech's Cadency(R) 8.0 and Cadency RPA and Journal Management (ERP Bots) have been SAP-certified for integration with both SAP S/4HANA(R) and powered by SAP NetWeaver(R). The latest certifications for Trintech also support deployment and compatibility with all earlier versions of SAP(R) software. The latest certifications include:



- Trintech Cadency V8.0 for SAP ERP (Connectors to extract data out of SAP ERP and import into Cadency)

- Trintech Cadency V8.0 for SAP S/4HANA (Connectors to extract data out of SAP S/4HANA and import into Cadency)

- Trintech RPA and Journal Management V8.0 for SAP ERP (ERP Bots for automating Close and JE tasks within SAP ERP with bi-directional connectivity with Cadency)

- Trintech RPA and Journal Management V8.0 for SAP S/4HANA (ERP Bots for automating Close and JE tasks within SAP S/4HANA with bi-directional connectivity with Cadency)



"Trintech continues to reinforce its partnership with SAP by delivering new integration capabilities to provide customers with even more value in their financial transformation journeys," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech. "These integrations bring enhanced control, automation and data integrity to finance and accounting departments around the world, while also helping to ensure that data flowing to and from their SAP solutions is as seamless as possible."



Bi-directional in nature, Cadency reduces the cost, time and risk of data integration with SAP, by automatically retrieving the data required for the reconciliation and close processes, as well as directly validating and posting journal entries in real-time. Solutions that are SAP-certified can be more quickly and easily integrated into SAP solution environments and can reduce overall IT investment costs and risks.



Trintech currently has hundreds of customers running SAP solutions alongside its enterprise solution, Cadency such as, Siemens, HP, GSK, and Ingram Micro. Although many of Trintech's customers have deployed SAP, Cadency is ERP agnostic, offering the ability to support all instances of ERPs and GL systems, including SAP, Oracle(R), NetSuite(R) and many more for complete visibility across all business units, geographies and sources.



About Cadency



Cadency is the only System of Financial Controls that combines all financial close activities into a single, streamlined process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management, compliance and reporting. Through the combination of a System of Financial Controls, strong integration, and advanced automation, organizations will achieve a System of Accounting Intelligence that will ultimately allow them to shift their focus away from repetitive tasks to higher value work that helps drive the strategic directions of their organizations.



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Netweaver and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.



