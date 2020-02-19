Wednesday, 19 February 2020, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: DNX Biopharmaceuticals DNX Biopharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - DNX Biopharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company developing long-acting therapeutic proteins for the treatment of patients with life-long diseases and a resident of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS @ Shanghai, announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson*. Under terms of the agreement, the Lung Cancer Initiative has taken an exclusive license to research, develop and commercialize novel molecules from within the DNX portfolio. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.



"We are delighted to be collaborating with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson," said Rajiv Datar, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of DNX. "We look forward to progressing DNX's novel molecules into clinical development."



"Our collaboration with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson was fostered by being an awardee of the Lung Cancer Innovation QuickFire Challenge and receiving residency at Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS @ Shanghai," commented Dr. Carl Edwards III, CSO of DNX. "We are now looking forward to establishing our Asia-Pacific Research and Development capabilities in Shanghai, which will be wholly dedicated to Cancer Immunotherapy."



About DNX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.



Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Diego, California, USA, DNX is a biopharmaceutical company developing non-immunogenic, long-acting biologic therapies for the treatment of patients with life-long diseases linked to inflammation, autoinflammation and oncology. As an awardee of the Lung Cancer Innovation QuickFire Challenge, DNX received residency at Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS @ Shanghai. At JLABS Shanghai, DNX will pursue an ongoing R&D effort that leverages its intrinsically disordered protein technologies designed to explore the tumor microenvironment, leading to the identification of novel pathways that can be targeted with molecules to substantially influence "anti-tumoral" therapeutic responses. Ongoing nonclinical efforts have identified several novel candidates that may act as "Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors" alone or in combination with existing standard of care anti-PD-1 and CTLA-4 therapies to reverse CD8+ T cell functions, all with the aim of improving clinical outcomes across the vast range of cancer conditions. For more information, please visit www.dnxbio.com.



*Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation Inc. is the legal entity to the agreement.



Media Contact:

Claude Gingras, CFO

[email protected]



Related Links

- J&J Announcement of the Winners of the Lung Cancer QuickFire Award

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/XmpnIyDP



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52493





Feb 19, 2020 00:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: BioTech, HealthCare

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

