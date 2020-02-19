Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Wednesday, 19 February 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Yowie Group
Yowie Group Donates to WIRES Wildlife Rescue to Aid in Australian Bushfire Relief
- Yowie Group announces Winner of Charity Donation Competition over Holiday Season as WIRES Wildlife Rescue

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE, Feb 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Yowie Group, the confectionary company bringing families sweet treats combined with an educational experience, today announced the donation of $20,000 to WIRES Wildlife Rescue as a result of their charity donation competition. Over the holiday season, Yowie gave their fans the opportunity to vote for an eco-conservation organization of their choice. The majority of fans directed their votes to WIRES, an Australian wildlife rescue organization, in the wake of the bushfire crisis.

WIRES Wildlife Rescue is the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity in Australia. It is a non-profit organization providing rescue and rehabilitation for all native Australian fauna. All animal rescuers and caretakers are volunteers. Recently, Australia has faced its worst national emergency to date, with bushfires impacting and destroying ecosystems and species across multiple states.

"With headlines reaching the United States about the tragic bushfires in Australia, Yowie fans were quick to want to help the animals from down under," said Cynthia Thayer, Global CMO of Yowie Group. "We are happy to be donating to WIRES on behalf of our consumers."

With the fires destroying unprecedented amounts of habitat, food shortages have increased and lack of suitable habitat will be a significant long-term challenge for surviving wildlife. The money donated to WIRES by Yowie Group will be directed toward the relief and recovery of the animals and ecosystems affected by the bushfires.

For more information about Yowie Group or WIRES, please visit yowieworld.com or wires.org.au.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters (Yowie is what they call Bigfoot in Australia) and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and an educational experience encourages kids to learn about wildlife and the threats endangered animals face. Yowie surprise inside chocolates, Yowie Bites and Yowie Gummies are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

Contact:
Katie Morales
[email protected]
949-777-2439

SOURCE: Yowie Group


Feb 19, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Environment, Local Business
Latest Press Releases
