TOKYO, Feb 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, and Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, today announced a global partnership that will provide organizations with advanced performance monitoring and analytics solutions, as well as services centered around gaining complete visibility across physical, cloud and hybrid networks.



With the growing complexity of networks and the requirement for flexible and secure IT environments, improving the visibility of both underlay and overlay network performance is critical for service providers to be able to manage and control network quality of service and the end customer's overall digital experience. This requirement, along with the following, drove the initial partnership exploration between NEC and Accedian:



- The ability to correlate network data sources from Accedian Skylight, which provides best in class network and application performance, and third-party data sources for improved decision making, capacity planning, and proactive issue resolution

- Automation of issue detection and analysis

- Flexibility of performance monitoring capabilities, from large scale monitoring for the mobile backhaul to performance management for on-premises and cloud environments for enterprise organizations

- Multi-tenant access for both end customers and service providers for transparent visibility of service quality



As a system integrator focused on both large enterprises and service providers worldwide, NEC plans to offer Accedian solutions both as a part of their offerings and as a managed service, or visibility-as-a-service offering.



"As 5G contributes more to mission-critical functions and networks become increasingly complex, Accedian will play an important role in monitoring the network performance of the 5G Open Ecosystem (NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform) that we are promoting," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC. "The end-to-end monitoring of multi-vendor networks based on the open architecture promoted by NEC makes it possible to provide customers with high-quality, highly maintainable networks."



"We are thrilled to be working with NEC, an expert in our field, globally to deliver Skylight's analytics capabilities and a more diverse set of solutions to our customers' challenges," said Dion Joannou, Chief Executive Officer, Accedian. "We look forward to rolling out the success we have achieved together to additional regions and customer use cases. NEC will be instrumental in helping us to bring our industry-leading, end-user experience intelligence capabilities to an even wider audience."



About Accedian



Accedian is the leader in performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, dedicated to providing our customers with the ability to assure their digital infrastructure while helping them to unlock the full productivity of their users. We are committed to empowering our customers with the ability to see far and wide across their IT and network infrastructure and a microscopic ability to dive deep and understand the experience of every user, helping them to delight their own customers each and every time.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





