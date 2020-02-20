Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 20, 2020
Thursday, 20 February 2020, 13:27 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota and Toyota Industries Jointly Develop New Battery for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Industries Corporation announce that they have jointly developed a new battery for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). The battery has been developed in anticipation of the further development and market introduction of HEVs, forecasted to rapidly expand in the future. Moving forward, the companies will proceed to discuss matters such as target vehicle models as well as battery specifications and performance, prior to equipping Toyota HEVs with the new batteries.

Additionally, in order to meet the demand for increased production of Toyota HEVs, the production of the new batteries is planned to take place at Toyota Industries' Kyowa Plant (Obu-shi, Aichi Prefecture) and at a site on company property located adjacent to their Higashiura Plant (Higashiura-cho, Chita-gun, Aichi Prefecture). In the future, Toyota Industries will work with Toyota to build and strengthen the supply structure.

Moving forward, Toyota and Toyota Industries will promote the development of technology and products to support the popularization of electrified vehicles as the Toyota Group aims to help reduce CO2 emissions to help curb global climate change.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

Feb 20, 2020 13:27 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Feb 17, 2020 18:59 HKT/SGT
2020 Kicks Off in Texas for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Feb 17, 2020 08:14 HKT/SGT
Evans Wins, Rovanpera on the Podium with Stunning Drives in the Toyota Yaris WRC
Feb 13, 2020 16:19 HKT/SGT
Toyota Mobility Foundation Introduces Global Next-Gen Urban Development & Traffic Management Challenge with MDEC
Feb 7, 2020 18:19 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Targets a Third Sweden Triumph
Feb 7, 2020 12:50 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Outlines 2020 Motorsports Activities
Feb 6, 2020 15:05 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces April-December 2019 Financial Results
Feb 4, 2020 07:04 HKT/SGT
Toyota Develops Fuel Cell System for Maritime Applications
Feb 3, 2020 15:08 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Panasonic Decide to Establish Joint Venture Specializing in Automotive Prismatic Batteries
Feb 3, 2020 13:24 HKT/SGT
Toyota's New Acceleration Suppression Function Set to Launch in Summer 2020
Jan 28, 2020 12:45 HKT/SGT
Toyota Updates Its "Housaku Keikaku" Agricultural IT Management Tool in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       