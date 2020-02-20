Thursday, 20 February 2020, 13:27 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota and Toyota Industries Jointly Develop New Battery for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Industries Corporation announce that they have jointly developed a new battery for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). The battery has been developed in anticipation of the further development and market introduction of HEVs, forecasted to rapidly expand in the future. Moving forward, the companies will proceed to discuss matters such as target vehicle models as well as battery specifications and performance, prior to equipping Toyota HEVs with the new batteries.



Additionally, in order to meet the demand for increased production of Toyota HEVs, the production of the new batteries is planned to take place at Toyota Industries' Kyowa Plant (Obu-shi, Aichi Prefecture) and at a site on company property located adjacent to their Higashiura Plant (Higashiura-cho, Chita-gun, Aichi Prefecture). In the future, Toyota Industries will work with Toyota to build and strengthen the supply structure.



Moving forward, Toyota and Toyota Industries will promote the development of technology and products to support the popularization of electrified vehicles as the Toyota Group aims to help reduce CO2 emissions to help curb global climate change.





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



Feb 20, 2020 13:27 HKT/SGT

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

