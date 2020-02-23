|
|- Third Long-term Maintenance Contract Concluded with BLCP Power -
- Nine years of effective technical service and support leads to new maintenance agreement
|
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Feb 21, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), concluded a third long-term maintenance agreement (LTMA) for the BLCP Power Station operated by BLCP Power Limited (BLCP), an independent power producer (IPP) in Thailand. The contract was concluded at a signing ceremony held on February 14. The original LTMA for the power station lasted three years which was followed by a second agreement for six years. MHPS' technical service effectiveness over the nine-year period was highly regarded by the client. As such, BLCP sought continuation of long-term stable operations and improved efficiency which led to the conclusion of a 12-year third LTMA.
|Signing Ceremony
The signing ceremony, held at the MHPS head office in Yokohama, was attended by BLCP Managing Director Yuthana Charoenwong and other company executives, with MHPS represented by President Ken Kawai. The comprehensive LTMA includes regular inspections, equipment replacement, and efficiency improvements. The extension concludes in 2032, when the 25-year power purchase agreement with the Electricity Authority of Thailand completes. MHPS' strong track record in maintenance and optimization will help ensure a long service life for the power plant.
The BLCP Power Station, located in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong Province in eastern part of Thailand, is a 1,400 megawatt thermal power generating facility comprising of two power plants for which the handover from MHPS was completed in 2007. The LTMA covers the power plant major equipment including boilers, steam turbines and flue gas cleaning system built by MHPS on a turnkey basis.
MHPS also concentrates on measures to strengthen its service business, such as developing and expanding its operations and maintenance (O&M) service including enhancing efficiency through renewal and renovation of power generating equipment, trouble prevention and reducing CO2 emissions. The conclusion of this LTMA is part of this effort.
MHPS pursues closer cooperation with its customers, by helping them improve the efficiency of generating equipment and facilities, while enhancing profitability for its customers.
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).
For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.
