  • Sunday, February 23, 2020
Friday, 21 February 2020, 17:37 HKT/SGT
Uniting Hong Kong People to Fight the Coronavirus, Chun Wo Charitable Foundation Donates over 200,000 Surgical Masks and HK$400,000

HONG KONG, Feb 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Chun Wo Charitable Foundation Limited ("Chun Wo Charitable Foundation" or "Chun Wo") has sought to help the underprivileged in the community in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. It has donated more than 200,000 surgical masks to people in need through various social welfare agencies and children hospitals. Chun Wo has also distributed a portion of the surgical masks to frontline construction workers through subcontractors in the industry and via Construction Industry Council, so as to help address their immediate needs. In addition, Chun Wo Charitable Fund will donate HK$400,000 in total to support efforts from various fields to battle the epidemic.

In view of the global spread of the coronavirus which has led to the worldwide shortage of medical masks, Chun Wo Charitable Foundation has been proactively sourcing and purchasing masks to protect its employees, their family members and the community at large. Chun Wo Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with the Community CareAge Foundation (CCAF) and St. James' Settlement, will give 40,000 surgical masks to elderly persons who are living alone, which is expected to benefit around 2,000 seniors in total. The two social welfare agencies will specially arrange for volunteers to directly deliver the masks to the elderly, thus ease their concerns about going out.

Chun Wo Charitable Foundation has also donated 30,500 masks to vulnerable groups through other social non-governmental organisations, including Hong Kong Red Cross John F. Kennedy Centre, Life Education Activity Programme (LEAP), and Construction Charity Fund Integrated Service Centre. In addition, the Company donated 1,300 N95 masks to The Duchess of Kent Children's Hospital in Sandy Bay, to support healthcare workers and children suffering from various diseases.

Frontline workers in the construction industry are also a group that requires a large number of masks. Chun Wo has therefore donated 50,000 and 85,000 masks respectively to subcontractors in the construction industry and Construction Industry Council, in support of the "Construction Industry Caring Campaign - Fight Against Novel Coronavirus". Meanwhile, an additional 150,000 masks have been reserved for Chun Wo's employees to protect them and their families.

In addition, Chun Wo Charitable Foundation will donate HK$250,000 to the Construction Industry Caring Campaign - Fight Against Novel Coronavirus and HK$150,000 to the Hong Kong Industrial & Commercial Association to expedite sourcing of medical supplies from around the world and provide financial support to frontline healthcare workers, as well as Hong Kong citizens affected by the epidemic.

Ir Dr Derrick Pang, JP, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited and Director of Chun Wo Charitable Foundation, said, "As the novel coronavirus continues to impact society, the Group will not shirk its corporate responsibilities. Through financial and direct support, we will do our utmost to assist the disadvantaged in society. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the various charitable organisations and individuals for working tirelessly in assisting those in need. We will continue to acquire medical supplies to distribute to the community, and will work will all members of society to overcome these difficult times. As long as we are united in fighting this epidemic, I believe that stability will soon return."

About Chun Wo Charitable Foundation Limited
Chun Wo Charitable Foundation Limited, founded by Chun Wo in 2006, devotes to pledges assistance for the development of the construction industry, the academia and the sports sector. To express their care and arouse society's attention to the disadvantages, it has organized a series of charitable events to help people in need, including the visually impaired, ethnic minorities and students with special learning needs etc.

Feb 21, 2020 17:37 HKT/SGT
