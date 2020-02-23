Saturday, 22 February 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

MANILA, Feb 22, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI), which produces passenger cars, BR-V and City, announced today that it will stop production operations in its plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, effective March 2020.



To meet Honda's customer needs in the Philippines for reasonably priced and good quality products, Honda considered efficient allocation and distribution of resources. As such, after consideration of optimization efforts in the production operations in Asia and the Oceania region, Honda decided to close the manufacturing operations of HCPI. HCPI will continue its automobile sales and after-sales service operation in the Philippines, through the utilization of Honda's Asia and Oceania regional network.



Honda will continue providing highly attractive products to its customers in the Philippines and continue contributing to the local society, which has been an ongoing effort for the last 50 years since Honda was established in the Philippines.





