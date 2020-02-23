Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, February 23, 2020
The Closure of Automobile Production in the Philippines

MANILA, Feb 22, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI), which produces passenger cars, BR-V and City, announced today that it will stop production operations in its plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, effective March 2020.

To meet Honda's customer needs in the Philippines for reasonably priced and good quality products, Honda considered efficient allocation and distribution of resources. As such, after consideration of optimization efforts in the production operations in Asia and the Oceania region, Honda decided to close the manufacturing operations of HCPI. HCPI will continue its automobile sales and after-sales service operation in the Philippines, through the utilization of Honda's Asia and Oceania regional network.

Honda will continue providing highly attractive products to its customers in the Philippines and continue contributing to the local society, which has been an ongoing effort for the last 50 years since Honda was established in the Philippines.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

