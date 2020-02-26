Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Twitter, Inc.
BTS Takes Over Twitter with 17 Million Tweets in 48 Hours
- BTS (@BTS_twt) released their highly-anticipated 4th studio album, "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7" on 21 February, and BTS ARMY took over Twitter with 17 Million Tweets generated within 48 Hours
- The Tweet volume peaked when the album was released on 21 Feb, from 6pm-7pm KST
- Top hashtags included #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7, #BTSComeback2020 and #ON

SEOUL, KOREA, Feb 25, 2020 - (Media OutReach) - Global superstars BTS (@BTS_twt) released their highly-anticipated album, "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7" on 21 February, 6pm (KST), and ARMY all over the world naturally took to Twitter to rave all about it. From 21 February 6am to 23 February 6am (KST), 17 Million BTS-related Tweets were generated within 48 hours.


BTS's #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 related Tweet Trandmap


Tweet volumes peaked within the first hour when the album was released, generating 1.2 Million Tweets from 6pm to 7pm (KST) on 21 February. The Top Tweet from BTS (@BTS_twt) official account was 'D-Day', announcing the day of their comeback with a series of photos including a selfie from RM and various artworks.

(Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1230518011586478080)

Here is a list of Top 5 Tweets from the official BTS members account (@BTS_twt) and BTS' Label, Big Hit Entertainment (@BTS_bighit).

Top 5 Tweets from BTS account
1. https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1230518011586478080
2. https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1230626716428587008
3. https://twitter.com/bts_bighit/status/1230598088647172096
4. https://twitter.com/bts_bighit/status/1230658502982430721
5. https://twitter.com/bts_bighit/status/1230718828205637633

Sia (@sia) and Justin Bieber's (@justinbieber) Tweets related to BTS' new album has also gained a lot of attention.

(Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/Sia/status/1230851415591051264)
(Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/justinbieber/status/1231429797739257856)

With the BTS ARMY going wild on Twitter, the top hashtags excluding #BTS and #* was the album title #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7, Next on the list is #BTSComeback2020 and lead single, #ON.

Top hashtags (Excluding #BTS, #* (BTS))
1. #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7
2. #BTSComeback2020
3. #ON
4. #Connect_BTS
5. #WeOnWithBTS

Fans all over the world turned to Twitter to join the #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 conversations and #BTS updates. Come and join Twitter conversation today to see and talk about your favourite Kpop idols and stay updated everyday with other Kpop fans around the world!

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. On Twitter, live comes to life as conversations unfold, showing you all sides of the story. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics and everyday interests, when things happen in the world, they happen first on Twitter. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The service can be accessed at twitter.com, on a variety of mobile devices and via SMS. For more information, visit about.twitter.com or follow @TwitterKorea. For information on how to download the Twitter and Periscope apps, visit twitter.com/download and periscope.tv.

Media Contact
Heejung Shin
Twitter Korea
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @xinxi1

* Some terms in this release are displayed in Korean as indicated with asterisk. Please refer to the full release at https://www.media-outreach.com/View/28861/


Feb 25, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
 News Alerts
