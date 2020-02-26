Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Korindo Korindo Gives Papuan Residents their First Plasma Plantation

Papua, Indonesia, Feb 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - PT. Berkat Cipta Abadi (BCA), a Korindo company operating in the province of Papua, Indonesia, transferred 2,280 hectares of mature plasma plantation to the Ziid Kiwab Bersatu (ZKB) Cooperative of Selil Village, Ulilin District, Merauke Regency, in a ceremony held to celebrate the turnover on February 14, 2020.



Director of PT. Berkat Cipta Abadi and members of the Ziid Kiwab Bersatu Cooperative at the ribbon cutting ceremony.



This had been the vision of the largest plasma plantation in Papua. The developed land was the equivalent to 20% of the company's estate and was officially transferred to the cooperative following the regulations of the Indonesian government.



"In accordance with the company's commitment to providing the best contribution and tangible welfare to the community around company operations, we hope that the partnership will continue in order to improve the standards of living and social welfare of the community, and contribute to local revenues and environmental preservation," said Director of PT. BCA, Yoo Jae Kwan.



Jae Kwan, who was in charge of the ceremony to transfer the plantation, was accompanied by representatives of the Merauke Regency government, the head of Selil Village, the head of Subur Village, the head of Ulilin Village, the head of Aiwat Village, and the religious leader of the Muting Parochial Church, Sony Walewawan PR.



The ceremony was joyously received by the community, as the plantation had become fundamental to improving the local economy and standards of living.



"Thank you to Korindo Group. We the communities are very happy as this plasma plantation is a necessity and has been our dream for a long time, now being realized. And on this occasion the company has transferred the plasma plantation as our activity unit so that it can help improve the community's economy," said Chief II of ZKB Cooperative, Yustinus Ukurop.



The company's decision to transfer the plasma plantation also received the appreciation of the local government.



"We deeply appreciate BCA's concern for the community, especially in improving the welfare and independence of the community. Hopefully the company and the community will continue to work together and partner in order to improve the standard of living of the people in this village. We hope that Korindo Group will open plasma plantations in other areas," said the Head of Ulilin District, Jhon Mahuzeptian.



Korindo has been dedicated to conservation, human rights, and economic development with more than 40 years of meticulous care throughout its companies, including palm oil, forestry, timber, and wind tower production. We are always exploring ways to advance environmental and social standards upholding the accountability that guides the company each day.



Each group plasma palm oil company has stated a sustainability policy, in compliance with the FPIC principles, to improve the quality of life for indigenous people in the surrounding areas. Korindo and subsidiaries commit to developing regulated Plasma Palm Oil Plantations to contribute to the economic growth of the local communities.



--Antara News, 26/02/2020.





