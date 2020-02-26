Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 15:33 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Feb 26, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, and Telefonica, a leading provider of integrated communication solutions, have announced the launch of Telefonica's IP Network Fusion Project for digital network transformation in the Chilean market. NEC and infrastructure vendor partner Juniper Networks have partnered to implement the project with product solutions and system integration capabilities.



Telefonica designed the IP Fusion Network Project as a platform for incorporating services into a single network infrastructure, offering advanced communications services and transforming the customer experience for mobile, residential and business services.



This project requires network capacity to be expanded by implementing more than 170 nodes nationwide, guaranteeing the successful migration of customer services and assuring the maintenance of contracted service-level agreements (SLAs). Also, the project requires the implementation of an SDN solution that can control each of the devices from different providers in the network, as well as the design and operation of a seamless MPLS.



"NEC supports Telefonica Chile with a high level of network knowledge, work procedures and standards, helping to ensure the success of this project," said Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. "Moreover, our global alliance with Juniper provides NEC with intimate knowledge of the Juniper platforms and technology that will be essential to the success of the Fusion project."



"This new network will provide Telefonica Chile customers with significant benefits, increasing the network capacity for meeting current and future demand for high-performance connectivity and simplifying the network for offering advanced services. The new IP Network Fusion will be fully prepared for enabling the development of 5G networks," said Cayetano Carbajo, Telefonica Director of Core, Transport and Platforms, Global Technology and Information Unit.



Several Juniper Networks technologies have been used to tackle project challenges: a homogeneous end-to-end platform based on Juniper MX-Series technology (MX2000, MX960), plus Juniper's Node Slicing technology to make the network more efficient, aggregating HL1 with HL2, as well as HL2 with HL3 and disaggregating functions in HL4 in different entities (Business PE and BRAS), which significantly reduces the total amount of physical equipment that is required. Additionally, Juniper's Network Implementation and Test Automation (NITA) tool enables automation of revision and programming changes during installations and migrations.



About Juniper Networks



Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (new windowwww.juniper.net), or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



About Telefonica



Telefonica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.



The company has a significant presence in 14 countries and 344 million accesses around the world. Telefonica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York and Lima.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





