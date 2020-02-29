Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, February 29, 2020
Friday, 28 February 2020, 20:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
Tookitaki appoints Veteran Joe Friscia to lead US, Asia-Pac Expansion

SINGAPORE, Feb 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tookitaki Holding Pte. Ltd. (Tookitaki), a global regtech company with next-generation solutions in financial crime, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Joe Friscia, former President of NICE Actimize and BAE Systems, as Advisor to the Company. Joe brings 25 years' experience in enterprise software and financial crime at a global level. He will help Tookitaki scale its operations in the U.S. and advise on inroads in Asia-Pacific.

"As modern-day criminals thrive with the aid of new and advanced methods of conducting financial crimes, machine learning-based technology is rapidly gaining traction in helping future-proof and thwart these evolving threats. For this reason, I am both proud and excited to be part of the Tookitaki team and helping them make Sustainable Compliance a reality," commented Joe Friscia.

With his deep wealth of experience in the financial crime space, Joe's presence will be invaluable in building business momentum and driving growth for Tookitaki as it looks to expand its offerings around financial crime use cases. He will contribute to Tookitaki's strength in business and go-to-market strategy to help position Tookitaki as the leading RegTech company that helps banks detect sophisticated money laundering patterns with best-in-class enterprise software solutions.

Joe joins the current board that includes former CEO of online mortgage broker LendingTree, Tom Reddin and ex-Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company, Inc., Shailesh Kekre. With the guidance of strategic advisors, Tookitaki is better positioned to deliver its vision in revolutionizing regulatory compliance and ensure sustainable compliance programs for financial institutions globally.

Abhishek Chatterjee, Tookitaki CEO and co-founder, said, "Tookitaki is delighted to welcome Joe as part of the family. Our vision has always been to revolutionize regulatory compliance and ensure sustainable compliance for all financial institutions. With Joe at the helm, we are better placed to deliver on this vision, growing our presence across the U.S. and Asia-Pacific."

About Tookitaki
Tookitaki is innovating the regulatory compliance space, moving beyond rules-based applications and introducing software solutions to maximize efficiency and reduce risks. A pioneer in launching explainable machine learning models, it recently filed a patent on explainable AI and machine learning framework and models to bring transparency into the validation process and output interpretability by banking customers and regulators.

The company's award-winning regulatory compliance offerings include an Anti-Money Laundering Suite (AMLS) and a Reconciliation Suite (RS). Tookitaki has also teamed up with Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in utilizing their award-winning AI and ML technology to deliver a next-generation platform addressing industry-wide reconciliation, matching and exception processing inefficiencies. See www.tookitaki.com.

Media Contacts:
KeKommunikation for Tookitaki Asia-Pacific
Tel: +65 6303 0567; E: [email protected]


Feb 28, 2020 20:30 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Security, FinTech/Chains, Banking
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
NOVA Group Turns Around to Net Profit of HK$107 Million for the 2019/20 Interim Results  
Feb 28, 2020 21:30 HKT/SGT
Tookitaki appoints Veteran Joe Friscia to lead US, Asia-Pac Expansion  
Feb 28, 2020 20:30 HKT/SGT
UniWorld Celebrates Launch of Ecosystem Focused on Making A.I., Blockchain, & Eco-Conscious Technology More Efficient  
Feb 28, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
HY Medical AI and You'an Hospital join forces in the battle against NCP  
Feb 28, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC Appointment of New Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer   
Feb 28, 2020 16:52 HKT/SGT
Bringing the green revolution to electronics  
Feb 28, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Colt positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's 2020 "Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global"  
Feb 28, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Announces Progress Towards the Tender Offer for Shares of Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Securities Code 4217)  
Feb 28, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Receives Award for Used-Plastic Chemical Recycling Business  
Feb 28, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Sheng Ye Capital Selected for Inclusion in Hang Seng Composite Index  
Feb 28, 2020 14:16 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
11  -  12   March
Hong Kong
AIR Convention ASIA
21  -  23   April
Bangkok, Thailand
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
22  -  23   April
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
12  -  13   May
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
MOVE Asia 2020
19  -  20   May
Singapore
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
1  -  2   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
21  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       