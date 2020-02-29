Friday, 28 February 2020, 20:30 HKT/SGT Share: Tookitaki appoints Veteran Joe Friscia to lead US, Asia-Pac Expansion

SINGAPORE, Feb 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tookitaki Holding Pte. Ltd. (Tookitaki), a global regtech company with next-generation solutions in financial crime, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Joe Friscia, former President of NICE Actimize and BAE Systems, as Advisor to the Company. Joe brings 25 years' experience in enterprise software and financial crime at a global level. He will help Tookitaki scale its operations in the U.S. and advise on inroads in Asia-Pacific.



"As modern-day criminals thrive with the aid of new and advanced methods of conducting financial crimes, machine learning-based technology is rapidly gaining traction in helping future-proof and thwart these evolving threats. For this reason, I am both proud and excited to be part of the Tookitaki team and helping them make Sustainable Compliance a reality," commented Joe Friscia.



With his deep wealth of experience in the financial crime space, Joe's presence will be invaluable in building business momentum and driving growth for Tookitaki as it looks to expand its offerings around financial crime use cases. He will contribute to Tookitaki's strength in business and go-to-market strategy to help position Tookitaki as the leading RegTech company that helps banks detect sophisticated money laundering patterns with best-in-class enterprise software solutions.



Joe joins the current board that includes former CEO of online mortgage broker LendingTree, Tom Reddin and ex-Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company, Inc., Shailesh Kekre. With the guidance of strategic advisors, Tookitaki is better positioned to deliver its vision in revolutionizing regulatory compliance and ensure sustainable compliance programs for financial institutions globally.



Abhishek Chatterjee, Tookitaki CEO and co-founder, said, "Tookitaki is delighted to welcome Joe as part of the family. Our vision has always been to revolutionize regulatory compliance and ensure sustainable compliance for all financial institutions. With Joe at the helm, we are better placed to deliver on this vision, growing our presence across the U.S. and Asia-Pacific."



About Tookitaki

Tookitaki is innovating the regulatory compliance space, moving beyond rules-based applications and introducing software solutions to maximize efficiency and reduce risks. A pioneer in launching explainable machine learning models, it recently filed a patent on explainable AI and machine learning framework and models to bring transparency into the validation process and output interpretability by banking customers and regulators.



The company's award-winning regulatory compliance offerings include an Anti-Money Laundering Suite (AMLS) and a Reconciliation Suite (RS). Tookitaki has also teamed up with Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in utilizing their award-winning AI and ML technology to deliver a next-generation platform addressing industry-wide reconciliation, matching and exception processing inefficiencies. See www.tookitaki.com.



Media Contacts:

KeKommunikation for Tookitaki Asia-Pacific

Tel: +65 6303 0567; E: [email protected]





Feb 28, 2020 20:30 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Security, FinTech/Chains, Banking

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

