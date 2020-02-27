Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 27, 2020
Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Trade Development Council welcomes new Budget
Budget can help create new opportunities and rebuild international business confidence

HONG KONG, Feb 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Dr Peter Lam welcomes the new 2020-21 Budget, including the additional HK$150 million funding to the HKTDC to help Hong Kong businesses find new opportunities and to help the city rebuild international business confidence in Hong Kong as Asia's commercial hub.

Dr Peter Lam said, "We are greatly encouraged by the support from the government. Hong Kong's SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] are tackling immediate financial challenges; I hope the measures in the Budget, together with the recently announced corona virus relief package for the convention and exhibition industry, will help them win new business and open up new markets".

Dr Lam added, "When the cornavirus subsides, we will redouble our efforts to leverage HKTDC's global network to reach out to the international community. I sincerely hope that, through enhanced promotional events, increased participation in trade fairs worldwide and proactive outreach through overseas business missions, we will help Hong Kong companies shore up their strengths and forge a bright future."


About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

Feb 26, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
