Vancouver, BC, Feb 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC: CPIVF) (the "Company" or "Captiva"), is pleased to announce the following updates for each of its business segments.



Mexico Pharmaceutical License



Captiva has started construction on its new manufacturing plant in Mexico to supply a wide range of psychoactive, heath and wellness, and narcotic medicines pursuant to our comprehensive pharmaceutical license to sell and distribute over 300 different types of psychoactive (psilocybin) and non-psychoactive (CBD) products. The plant will be finished in June and ready to produce in October of this year for positive accretive cash flow. Further, we have an arrangement to sell all of our products to the Union of Health Care Workers plus the larger group within the Union Federation, as a buying club of 1.2 Million members. Our products will be exceptional quality but priced for the Mexico market in the price range affordable in Mexico at a special discounted price for the benefit of the Union members and their families. This is a long term and sustainable strategy.



Solargram Farms



As stated in our previous news releases, one of the few remaining value propositions in the Cannabis business is to blow up the current status quo of high priced indoor cultivation with extremely low cost high quality outdoor grow. Last year, four (4) public companies produced only 3% of the legal Cannabis supply in Canada with outdoor grow operations. Their respective public disclosures list their total cost to produce at between 10 and 24 cents per gram vs $1.00 to $13.00 per gram for indoor grow, not including their destructively high G&A costs. Solargram was built to supply compassionate Cannabis at retail values well below that of the grey market, which grey market stubbornly controls 75% of the market share. The Solargram operations are almost complete and ready to commence licensed operations in early May with a very large ultra-low cost harvest ready for sale in October of this year.



Miss Envy



Miss Envy is an award winning health and wellness organization with the biggest selection of organic products in the market. Captiva has the world-wide rights outside of Canada. Captiva is currently developing the Miss Envy product line in Mexico to coordinate with the opening of our Mexican facility in June of this year. Miss Envy provides another one of the remaining value added propositions left in the industry, which is a world recognized brand with a huge following. Every time any other LP in the US or Canada sells a Cannabis product, they sell at a loss according to their public disclosures. This is not sustainable. Miss Envy offers a sustainable and profitable solution to the compassionate needs of the industry.



Meanwhile, Captiva is in the process of tweaking Miss Envy's product lines to better appeal to Asian consumers and exploring opportunities to procure substantial sales from the Asian community with Miss Envy, where the products and themes are very well received. Updates will be released as they become available.



Sage Ranch, California



Captiva owns 50% of the sustainable and affordable one-thousand (1,000) housing unit Sage Ranch subdivision in Southern California. The project will have its final California Environmental Impact Report issued on March 4th for the 45 day public review period and then approval in front of the Planning Commission and City Counsel in June of this year. Upon approvals and completion of a 30 day appeal period, construction will commence at the annualized rate of 150 to 250 homes per year.



Summary



Captiva Verde is a highly efficient, nimble, extremely low overhead, high impact and sustainable socially responsible investment company with a multitude of high value projects that will all succeed due to a very loyal shareholder base and an execution oriented, sharply focused and dedicated management team.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



