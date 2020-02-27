Thursday, 27 February 2020, 11:15 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Feb 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced the publication of "Open & Virtualized RAN - The Future of Radio", a white paper that focuses on the evolution of RAN, including the importance of Open vRAN for building an interoperable multi-vendor ecosystem in support of 5G networks.



NEC's Vertical Business Platform ecosystem is bringing together the best vRAN software, Radio Units (RU) and xHaul equipment with various types of cloud and management elements from a broad range of industry partners to benefit the growth of Open vRAN.



Open vRAN offers a software-centric approach that enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to choose the best-fitting software and hardware among multiple vendors. This provides a means for building interoperable multi-vendor RAN ecosystems that are free from vendor lock-in.



NEC's subsidiary Netcracker, a leader in orchestration and next-generation BSS/OSS systems, has already demonstrated the significant agility and cost efficiency benefits orchestration brings to Open vRAN. Netcracker has accomplished this with measures that include the automation of services that cross both physical and virtual networks, the provision of a multiservice edge cloud, and the support of a multivendor ecosystem.



As the market continues to mature, NEC's extensive experience with successfully integrating complex systems to create innovative solutions will be essential for enabling CSPs to capitalize on the benefits of Open vRAN.



NEC will be collaborating with the Telecom Infra Project, leveraging its best in class Radio Units, Systems Integration (SI) capabilities and Orchestration expertise with Netcracker to accelerate OpenRAN adoption as announced in the TIP blog post for February 2020.



Please access "Open & Virtualized RAN - The Future of Radio" through the following URL: https://bit.ly/2T505Fr



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





