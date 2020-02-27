Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 27, 2020
Thursday, 27 February 2020, 12:35 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Updates Results for January 2020
Sales, Production, and Export Results

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

January 2020

Sales Results

Toyota
- Worldwide sales: First decrease in three months
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. mini-vehicles): Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three months

Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: First decrease in three months
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. mini-vehicles): Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three months

Production Results

Toyota
- Worldwide production: First decrease in two months
- Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in seventh months

Consolidated
- Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota
- Second consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Second consecutive month of decrease

For the full report, please visit: https://bit.ly/2T505Fr.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

Feb 27, 2020 12:35 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Feb 25, 2020 08:41 HKT/SGT
Double Podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in Austin
Feb 20, 2020 13:27 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Toyota Industries Jointly Develop New Battery for Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Feb 17, 2020 18:59 HKT/SGT
2020 Kicks Off in Texas for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Feb 17, 2020 08:14 HKT/SGT
Evans Wins, Rovanpera on the Podium with Stunning Drives in the Toyota Yaris WRC
Feb 13, 2020 16:19 HKT/SGT
Toyota Mobility Foundation Introduces Global Next-Gen Urban Development & Traffic Management Challenge with MDEC
Feb 7, 2020 18:19 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Targets a Third Sweden Triumph
Feb 7, 2020 12:50 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Outlines 2020 Motorsports Activities
Feb 6, 2020 15:05 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces April-December 2019 Financial Results
Feb 4, 2020 07:04 HKT/SGT
Toyota Develops Fuel Cell System for Maritime Applications
Feb 3, 2020 15:08 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Panasonic Decide to Establish Joint Venture Specializing in Automotive Prismatic Batteries
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       