Yeedi Launches Easy to Use and Powerful Robot Vacuum Cleaner in the US Market Yeedi celebrates introduction of its K600 in the US on Amazon.com with an early bird discount price from February 27th to March 12th

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Feb 27, 2020 - (Media OutReach) - Yeedi, a robot vacuum cleaner brand committed to delivering cutting edge floor cleaning technology, has launched the Yeedi K600 in the American market. The K600's ease of use and powerful suction and cleaning technology is particularly attractive for young families, millennials and first time buyers - who often have kids and pets that pose special cleaning challenges. These are consumers with a busy modern lifestyle who want to spend less time doing household chores and more time enjoying life.











The Yeedi K600 is available on Amazon.com. To celebrate its entry to the American market, Yeedi is offering an early bird discount from February 27th to March 12th.



"We are delighted to bring our easy to use and powerful robot vacuum cleaners to the US market," said Yan Li, General Manager at Yeedi. "With the Yeedi K600, we have designed a highly effective robot vacuum cleaning experience Americans will love and are making it available on the popular Amazon.com marketplace. Compared to other models in its category, the Yeedi K600 is a full featured cleaning solution that will simplify and improve consumers' lives."



Yeedi K600 features



Competitively priced at US$199.99, the Yeedi K600 outperforms similar grade products:

- The Yeedi K600 robotic vacuum uses an advanced brushless motor that runs up to 20,000 r/min to generate powerful suction making this RVC the perfect choice for pet lovers who deal with cat or dog fur on a daily basis.

- The 2600mAH battery offers longer cleaning time in two modes - 120 minutes of power in Standard mode or 90 minutes in Max mode.

- The K600 offers dual side brushes and a V-shaped nylon and rubber rolling brush that work together to vacuum up more dust, dirt, and large debris than competing products.

- Perfect for cleaning in hard to reach places, the robot's slim and low profile design allows it to get under sofas, beds, and furniture where dirt hides and works equally well on wood, tile, and carpet.

- The robot's design also reduces vacuuming noise to just 55dB, about the same as a microwave oven.



The K600 eliminates time consuming household chores and allows users to simply forget about vacuuming as the robot cleans, charges itself, avoids obstacles and bumping into furniture, and features stair safety technology that ensures it doesn't fall down stairs.



A powerful motor and large dust container deliver tremendous cleaning performance and a perfect fit for pet owners who deal with the hassle of dog and cat fur every day. At the same time, a quiet mode ensures that cleaning gets done without scaring the family pets or disrupting the household.



Early bird offer and availability



The Yeedi K600 is available today on Amazon (https://amzn.to/2vMPmGk) for US$199.99. Consumers can take advantage of an early bird special offer from February 27th to March 12th to buy the K600 at a big discount.



For more Yeedi K600 images, please visit here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ix2LGEJ-YFHI7AgvCd2GO95HnCxjvGLI



About Yeedi



Yeedi is the robot home cleaning systems maker that is committed to providing high quality products to meet the needs of millennials' and young families' busy modern lifestyles. First time buyers looking to be free from time consuming household chores find Yeedi products easy to learn, use and maintain. Powerful motors, advanced brush design and long battery life make our robots a great fit for pet owners who deal with the hassle of cat and dog fur every day.



Spend less and smile more with Yeedi.



Media contact:

Barton Chui

Ogilvy Public Relations

Tel: +852 2884 8187

Email: [email protected]





