  • Friday, February 28, 2020
Friday, 28 February 2020, 13:32 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC's Unified Communications Platform "UNIVERGE SV Series" Reaches 500,000 Shipments

TOKYO, Feb 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced that its acclaimed "UNIVERGE SV9000 Series" of communications platforms has reached 500,000 global shipments. The SV9000 is a series of highly reliable, scalable and adaptable systems that serve customers ranging from small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to large enterprises with rich and powerful unified communications (UC) capabilities.





NEC has coordinated the development, production and sale of telephones and switches since its establishment, and is now providing the UNIVERGE SV Series, the sixth generation of the series, through more than 3,000 partners in 118 countries and regions worldwide.

This series supports all companies and organizations, regardless of size, and boasts an exceptional number of units shipped, as it continues to evolve though new applications and devices.

The UNIVERGE SV Series is well-established in the hospitality, educational, governmental, and healthcare markets, and NEC has held the No. 1 global share in the market for SMBs for five consecutive years(1).

"Going forward, the NEC Group will continue to expand its solutions business worldwide with the UNIVERGE SV Series, and to contribute to the development of safe, secure and smooth communications infrastructure. NEC is grateful for the relationships it has developed with partners throughout the world, and remains committed to driving the growth of business together," said Jun Hirose, General Manager, Global Business Division, NEC Platforms, Ltd.

(1) MZA, The World Call Control (PBX/IP PBX) Market Q3 2019

About NEC's Unified Communications Platform products and solutions:
https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/univerge/

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Feb 28, 2020 13:32 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Telecoms, Mobility/Wireless
