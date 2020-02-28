Friday, 28 February 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Colt Colt positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's 2020 "Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global" Gartner has recognised Colt as a Visionary in the latest Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, due to its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

LONDON, Feb 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services has today announced that it has been included in Gartner's February Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, positioned as a Visionary.



As an organisation Colt is continually looking to understand the changing market conditions and ensuring its product and sales offerings are aligned to the future of the industry.



Carl Grivner, Chief Executive Officer, at Colt commented: "We believe being positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant is the culmination of years of working to ensure our organisation is focused on where our industry is heading, and where our customers need us to be.



"From aggressively expanding into new regions, investing in innovative technology and focusing first and foremost on our customers' experience, our company as a whole has been working towards building an organisation that's ready for a connected future, and we are excited that this is being recognised today."



The Colt IQ Network, which is comprised of more than 900 data centres and over 29,000 on net buildings, paired with its growing partner ecosystem of Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) puts Colt in the perfect position to enable organisations' digital transformations.



Find out more about Colt's inclusion in Gartner's Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities report here. https://www.colt.net/go/gartner-magic-quadrant/



About Colt



Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity. The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 29,000 on net buildings and growing.



Colt understands business connectivity requirements and provides high performance and high bandwidth solutions to enable customers' success, with Colt's vision centering on being the most customer oriented business in the industry. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.



Gartner disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



