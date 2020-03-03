Monday, 2 March 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: USDZ Capital Group LTD USDZ Capital Group Announces USDZ Stablecoin Project Launch

LONDON, Mar 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - USDZ Capital Group was engaged in the development and creation of a new stablecoin in 2019. Today, Robert Evans, CEO of company, announces that USDZ Capital will be conducting a global promotional campaign for the USDZ stablecoin project.







Stablecoin is a cryptocurrency pegged to less volatile external assets such as official currencies, precious metals, or oil. The value of a stablecoin can also be pegged to other crypto-assets or fixed by algorithms. Stablecoins retain the same value as the underlying asset and are not subject to sharp price fluctuations. The general idea behind a stablecoin is to maintain a stable value over a long period of time. Stablecoins play a crucial role in the cryptosystem. They allow more people to access the benefits of blockchain without the risk of sharp price fluctuations. They also provide a solid basis for traders, investors, sellers, and other players who want to keep their profits or assets. Basically, backing a coin with less volatile conventional assets such as the US dollar or gold makes it more stable, thus providing a safer alternative for all players in the crypto community.



Most coins are built on the same principle - a centralized organization keeps assets in the target account and issues the corresponding tokens at the ratio of 1:1 to the underlying assets. The advantage of USDZ Capital Group is that it is more transparent in its activities, disclosure of information about its holding companies, reporting, and compliance with regulatory requirements. USDZ Capital Group consists of professionals with extensive experience in major companies such as Lloyds Banking Group, Wincor Nixdorf, Deloitte, Danske Bank. The core of the company consists of five people: CEO Robert Evans, CFO Richard Moore, CCO James Turner, CTO Sebastian Schneider, CMO Kirsten Larsen.



The USDZ stablecoin



USDZ stablecoins are issued on Ethereum blockchain as ERC-20 tokens, which means compatibility with most software, hardware wallets, exchanges, and other projects. It is developed to become a simple, transparent, and reliable stable coin. For this reason, it does not use a hidden bank account or any special algorithm. Dollar collateral for each USDZ stablecoin is distributed among different bank accounts belonging to trust companies that are not affiliated with each other. USDZ Capital Group undertakes to publish monthly reports on backed assets and audits. Once the tokens reach your wallet, they can be used for anything you need.



USDZ tokens combine the best features - stability, trust, low fees, and fast transfer times. If you want to convert USDZ back to USD, the reverse procedure is performed. The user sends USDZ tokens back to the smart-contract address, which notifies the trust company and initiates sending of the order back to the user's account. This system uses multiple APIs and makes token management easy and superior to previous alternatives. The current fee for buying and exchanging USDZ to USD makes 0.1%.



USDZ stablecoin created for:



Traders and exchanges: USDZ stablecoin is an excellent tool to protect your money against volatility and enter the markets without buying BTC/ETH.

Commercial companies: Every day people and companies can take advantage of the blockchain technology without significant price fluctuations.

Emerging economies: Emerging markets can use stable currencies to trade.

Long-term financial contracts such as loans, salaries, or market forecasts.

Financial institutions that can use a reliable asset to trade with cryptocurrencies.



Advantages of USDZ



Security: USDZ Capital Group company publishes regular reports accompanied by reliable legal protection.

Fully collateralized: One USDZ token is always collateralized with one USD, kept by the company responsible for escrow. New tokens are issued and burned under officially verified smart-contracts.

Regular certifications: All deposit accounts are subject to regular certification which is published in public sources.



USDZ stablecoin is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It can be stored in any wallet that supports the ERC-20 standard. The most popular options include MyEtherWallet, MetaMask, Mint, or Jaxx. In the nearest future, the team plans to release new cryptocurrencies, namely EUROZ, GPBZ, and GOLDZ. In addition, USDZ supporters can count on stable baskets of tokenized goods, such as precious metals or real estate.



