Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: InvestHK
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits Norway to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities

HONG KONG, Mar 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (March 3) started his duty visit to Bergen and Oslo in Norway promoting Hong Kong's business attractions.


Mr Stephen Phillips


During the visit, Mr Phillips will meet with business leaders from various sectors including creative industries, consumer products, financial services, information and communications technology and a food trading company. He will also speak at Vestland Konferansen organised by Sparebanken Vest and DigiLab Scandinavia AS and a breakfast seminar organised by Nordea Bank and Norway-Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce promoting Hong Kong's business opportunities, especially the opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong continues to be an ideal location for overseas and Mainland companies as well as entrepreneurs from around the globe who use the city as the base to set up or expand their business. It can be reflected in our surveys conducted last year, which showed a 9.9 per cent increase in the number of business operations in Hong Kong with parent companies overseas and in Mainland China compared to the figure in 2017. In terms of start-ups, the results are even more encouraging with a 42.8 per cent increase in the number of start-ups in the city compared to the 2017 figure."

He added, "Hong Kong plays an important role in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as the most open and international city in the area. It is also an international financial, transportation, trade and aviation hub in the region. Norwegian multinationals and start-ups should seize the opportunities arising from the Greater Bay Area via Hong Kong and leverage the city's advantages to start or expand their foothold in the region."


About InvestHK

InvestHK is the department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and Mainland businesses to set up or expand in Hong Kong. It provides free advice and customised services for overseas and Mainland companies. For more information, please visit www.investhk.gov.hk.

Contact: 
Geert Hovens 
Principal Consultant 
Tel: +31 6 5232 3542
Email: [email protected]


Mar 3, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: InvestHK
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Local, Government
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

InvestHK
Jan 21, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
Invest Hong Kong of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government assists record number of overseas and Mainland companies setting up or expanding in Hong Kong
Jan 21, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
Invest Hong Kong assists record number of Overseas and Mainland Companies setting up or expanding in Hong Kong
Jan 13, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits Indonesia to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Jan 13, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Indonesia to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Oct 28, 2019 15:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits Korea to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Oct 28, 2019 15:00 HKT/SGT
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Korea to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Oct 14, 2019 17:30 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits South America to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Oct 14, 2019 17:30 HKT/SGT
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits South America to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Sept 2, 2019 09:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits Singapore to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Sept 2, 2019 09:00 HKT/SGT
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Singapore to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       