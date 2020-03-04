Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Mar 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (March 3) started his duty visit to Bergen and Oslo in Norway promoting Hong Kong's business attractions.



Mr Stephen Phillips



During the visit, Mr Phillips will meet with business leaders from various sectors including creative industries, consumer products, financial services, information and communications technology and a food trading company. He will also speak at Vestland Konferansen organised by Sparebanken Vest and DigiLab Scandinavia AS and a breakfast seminar organised by Nordea Bank and Norway-Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce promoting Hong Kong's business opportunities, especially the opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong continues to be an ideal location for overseas and Mainland companies as well as entrepreneurs from around the globe who use the city as the base to set up or expand their business. It can be reflected in our surveys conducted last year, which showed a 9.9 per cent increase in the number of business operations in Hong Kong with parent companies overseas and in Mainland China compared to the figure in 2017. In terms of start-ups, the results are even more encouraging with a 42.8 per cent increase in the number of start-ups in the city compared to the 2017 figure."



He added, "Hong Kong plays an important role in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as the most open and international city in the area. It is also an international financial, transportation, trade and aviation hub in the region. Norwegian multinationals and start-ups should seize the opportunities arising from the Greater Bay Area via Hong Kong and leverage the city's advantages to start or expand their foothold in the region."





