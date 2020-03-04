Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Blockpass IDN
Blockpass Lists PASS on ECXX, Expands Growing Network of Exchanges

HONG KONG, Mar 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass listed its native utility token PASS on digital asset exchange platform ECXX on 20 February 2020.

ECXX is a Singapore-based exchange platform with proprietary systems built for high-volume. With its vision to be the World's Leading Digital Asset Exchange, the group aims to deliver trustable and secured digital asset trading services. ecxx.com ensures discretion by protecting client assets with a world-class multi-layer security system.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider that provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Mobile App, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services and token purchases. PASS is the first KYC-enabled ERC-20 token, used for transacting in the Blockpass ecosystem. Exchanges that already list PASS include HitBTC, Lykke, ADAX and GlenBit, with new exchanges being announced soon.

"We are thrilled to announce yet another exchange that we have partnered with for distribution of PASS," said CEO Adam Vaziri. "PASS is the only KYC enabled ERC-20 token, meaning it is secure and completely compliant in industry where regulation is becoming significantly more prevalent. By engaging with PASS, users become part of the Blockpass ecosystem and can access exclusive offers with our service partners."

"As we enter the 11th year since bitcoin was conceptualised, we believe regulatory compliance is the missing piece in the puzzle of the journey towards institutional and mass adoption. As such, we are excited to be working with projects like Blockpass which is playing a critical role in this journey," Branson Lee, CEO of ECXX, said.

Services in the Blockpass marketplace include ADAX, Holdex, GlenBit, WAVES, Tokenomica and Korporatio amongst others. Blockpass has expanded in size and use over the past year, with the inauguration of the Blockpass Identity Lab in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University in September 2018, followed by a number of new partnerships and collaborations with companies from a variety of industries and interests. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass is seeing rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past few months as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past few months. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

About Blockpass IDN

Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.

For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:
Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SI
Website: http://www.blockpass.org
Medium: https://medium.com/@blockpass
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/
Telegram: https://t.me/blockpass


Mar 3, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech/Chains, ICO's
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Blockpass IDN Links

http://www.blockpass.org

https://medium.com/@blockpass

https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/

https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrg

https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blockpass/

Blockpass IDN
Mar 3, 2020 02:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Lists PASS on ECXX, Expands Growing Network of Exchanges
Feb 27, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Lists PASS on LAToken, Provides KYC-as-a-Service
Feb 5, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Announces PASS Club, Offers Exclusive Perks to Members
Jan 17, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Featured in Forrester Research Report
Jan 3, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass and BuyAnyLight Announce Partnership to Bring PASS Rebate to Blockpass Users
Dec 13, 2019 22:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Onboards ADAX for KYC Verification, Lists PASS on Exchange
Aug 28, 2019 17:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Releases New App UI, Upgraded Merchant Dashboard and Developer Portal
Aug 15, 2019 11:20 HKT/SGT
Blockpass to list PASS on GlenBit from 16 August
Aug 14, 2019 14:10 HKT/SGT
The Blockpass Quiz Campaign Registration Will Close Tomorrow
Aug 6, 2019 14:00 HKT/SGT
Introducing the All New Blockpass Marketplace and a Chance to Win $1000USD!
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       