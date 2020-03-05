Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 5, 2020
Thursday, 5 March 2020, 09:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Wins Multiple iF DESIGN AWARDs

TOKYO, Mar 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that its designs for "Smart Airport" and "NEC Walking Analysis Technology" were named winners of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, a globally recognized award for design.

"Smart Airport" won in the Service Design category of the Service Design discipline. "NEC Walking Analysis Technology," a co-creation project with FiNC Technologies Co., Ltd. and Makuake Co., Ltd., won in the Healthcare category of the Service Design discipline. Following last year's awards for Multimodal biometric authentication "Bio-IDiom" and The Hachioji Model: "Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem," NEC has been awarded on two themes for two consecutive years. Each year, Hannover, Germany-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the world's oldest independent design organizations, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARDs.

"Smart Airport" is a comprehensive design of "safe and comfortable airport services" centered on the electronic declaration gates of customs inspections areas that utilize NEC's top-quality Facial Recognition Technology to facilitate smooth procedures at airports. "NEC Walking Analysis Technology" aims to improve the quality of people's walking by obtaining information on their movements, visualizing and analyzing the status of their walking, and providing expert knowledge and advice based on the results of the analysis. In this way, NEC aims to create a society in which people can lead more healthy lives.

More information about iF DESIGN AWARD-winning products, projects and concepts can be found in the "Design Excellence" section: https://ifworlddesignguide.com/winners/

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept. All awarded entries are featured on the new windowiF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the new windowiF design exhibition in Berlin.


Mar 5, 2020 09:25 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Enterprise IT
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Mar 4, 2020 09:07 HKT/SGT
NEC Successfully Demonstrates 10Gbps Outdoor Transmission in the 150GHz-band
Feb 28, 2020 13:32 HKT/SGT
NEC's Unified Communications Platform "UNIVERGE SV Series" Reaches 500,000 Shipments
Feb 27, 2020 11:15 HKT/SGT
NEC Releases "Open & Virtualized RAN" White Paper
Feb 26, 2020 15:33 HKT/SGT
NEC Partners with Juniper Networks to Enable Telefonica Chile's IP Network Fusion Project
Feb 20, 2020 12:03 HKT/SGT
NEC and Accedian partner globally to address network performance visibility challenges and predictive analytics requirements
Feb 17, 2020 14:09 HKT/SGT
NEC and Cisco to Provide Network Equipment with Enhanced Supply Chain Management
Feb 13, 2020 08:20 HKT/SGT
NEC and Mavenir Collaborate to Deliver 5G Open vRAN Solution
Feb 11, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Combined data approach could accelerate development of new materials
Feb 10, 2020 17:03 HKT/SGT
Government of Bihar and NEC Partner to Provide Preventive Health Check Services
Feb 5, 2020 16:48 HKT/SGT
NEC Named to the CDP "A List" for advanced Climate Change and Water Security initiatives
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       