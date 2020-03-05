

TOKYO, Mar 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that its designs for "Smart Airport" and "NEC Walking Analysis Technology" were named winners of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, a globally recognized award for design.



"Smart Airport" won in the Service Design category of the Service Design discipline. "NEC Walking Analysis Technology," a co-creation project with FiNC Technologies Co., Ltd. and Makuake Co., Ltd., won in the Healthcare category of the Service Design discipline. Following last year's awards for Multimodal biometric authentication "Bio-IDiom" and The Hachioji Model: "Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem," NEC has been awarded on two themes for two consecutive years. Each year, Hannover, Germany-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the world's oldest independent design organizations, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARDs.



"Smart Airport" is a comprehensive design of "safe and comfortable airport services" centered on the electronic declaration gates of customs inspections areas that utilize NEC's top-quality Facial Recognition Technology to facilitate smooth procedures at airports. "NEC Walking Analysis Technology" aims to improve the quality of people's walking by obtaining information on their movements, visualizing and analyzing the status of their walking, and providing expert knowledge and advice based on the results of the analysis. In this way, NEC aims to create a society in which people can lead more healthy lives.



More information about iF DESIGN AWARD-winning products, projects and concepts can be found in the "Design Excellence" section: https://ifworlddesignguide.com/winners/



NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world.



For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world.





