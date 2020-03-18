Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 22:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Korea's Qworld Launches QRC Simple Payment System based on Blockchain Technology

SEOUL, KOREA, Mar 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Based on four years of angel investment and market experience in various blockchain projects, Qworld, led by co-founder Ko Do-hyoung, has launched the QRC System for simple payments, based on blockchain technology. The system supports payments in RMB, USD, KWN and various mainstream digital currencies.







Ko Do-hyoung studied various cryptocurrency projects in the market, looking for an ideal payment system. Unhappy with what he found, Ko dreamed of creating a perfect service that was easy enough for anyone to use, and realized payment freedom. Driven by his ideal, Ko led the Qworld team to develop the QRC System. Ko Do-hyoung has said that Qworld's QRC System represents a new concept in financial technology, which can easily settle overseas remittances through QR scanning.



Qworld signed a listing agreement with BKEX Exchange, and will open on April 1. "It's good that QWorld has been recognized by BKEX Exchange, the world's largest trading platform. BKEX is a global exchange with more than 2 million members. The listing agreement between Qworld and BKEX may enable Qworld to realize its vision faster."



Simple multi-currency payment

By scanning the QR code, the QRC System can realize simple payment and collection. It also supports a QRC account number for real-time transfers and remittances. No matter the country or currency, you can remit money quickly. The transfer fee is 0%, and the service can be used without a binding card.



Security guarantees

The QRC System is equipped with various security systems, including a risk management system and an automatic operation and maintenance system. The back ends of these two systems will store transaction records and track them during abnormal operations to prevent risk.



The stored information is encrypted; it cannot be modified, to ensure that transaction records are not tampered with. QRC adopts a hardware wallet for 100% of all currencies, and each user has an encrypted storage currency with a unique ID.



Free trade of digital currency

QRC does not limit the amount of payment and deposit. At the same time, QRC supports encrypted mainstream and stable currencies. Users can pay in their favorite cryptocurrency, and can easily use cryptocurrency as legal currency through the OTC market.



Qworld will start with QRC System's payment business, and expand into the global financial field as a global online financial group.



