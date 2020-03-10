Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Monday, 9 March 2020, 20:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Indonesian Ministry of State Owned Enterprises
SOE Hospitals Holding Pertamedika set to tackle Coronavirus Spread

JAKARTA, Mar 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia's government, through the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Ministry, instructed government-owned hospitals in the Indonesian Healthcare Corporation (IHC) Pertamedika to establish crisis centers and isolation rooms during the emergency period to handle the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).


Ministry of SOE of Republic of Indonesia Erick Thohir


Moreover, the hospitals should be equipped with other medical supplies, including long-sleeves biohazard gowns, aprons, disposable head caps, N95 masks, safety goggles, gloves, and boots.

"State-owned hospitals are located in almost every area in Indonesia. Hence, crisis centers should be built as a precautionary measure against the emergence of patients suspected of having contracted the coronavirus," Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir noted in a statement received here, Monday.

Reports were received of at least six confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2. All six patients are being quarantined in Jakarta.

In response to the first few confirmed cases in Indonesia, IHC Pertamedika, a network of 65 state-owned hospitals across Indonesia, prepared supporting facilities and COVID-19 alert teams, as well as standard operational procedures to handle coronavirus cases.

Chief Executive Officer of IHC Pertamedia, Dr Fathema Djan Rachmat stated that negative pressure isolation rooms were prepared to handle the increasing number of patients.

"We are also considering the construction of a field hospital equipped with various treatment facilities for coronavirus patients," she stated.

Rachmat spoke of innovations made to the tracking system for suspected COVID-19 cases. The Chinese government has successfully applied such tracking systems.

"We are ready to conduct this simulation," she emphasized.

Furthermore, other SOEs have contributed to the efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, including the SOE in the pharmaceutical field, Bio Farma, which has begun the research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

PT Angkasa Pura I and II, operational management companies of the country's airports, had prepared isolated parking areas for aircraft that came in from countries with confirmed coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, SOEs in the transportation sector, including railway management company PT Kereta Api Indonesia, have activated their onboard clinics and inspections on several routes. -- Antara.


Mar 9, 2020 20:30 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: HealthCare, ASEAN, Local Business, Government
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Indonesian Ministry of State Owned Enterprises
Oct 12, 2018 17:30 HKT/SGT
All about Innovation at the 2018 IBDExpo
Oct 9, 2018 16:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesian Minister of SOEs officially closes 2018 IBD Expo
Oct 5, 2018 12:00 HKT/SGT
Coordinating Minister Nasution: SOEs getting more consolidated and contributive towards national development
Sept 18, 2017 16:00 HKT/SGT
95 State-Owned Enterprises to Take Part in IBDExpo 2017
Sept 11, 2016 18:00 HKT/SGT
IBDExpo 2016 Successfully Concludes in Indonesia, Attracting 43,000 Visitors
Sept 9, 2016 11:00 HKT/SGT
IBDExpo 2016 to Accelerate Indonesia's Business Synergy and National Economic Development
Sept 2, 2016 21:30 HKT/SGT
IBDExpo 2016, a Gateway to the Business Opportunity in Indonesia
Feb 3, 2016 10:00 HKT/SGT
Consolidation of Media Sector SOEs Brings Benefits for Each Company
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       