SINGAPORE, Mar 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - After 3 successful years, Big Data World, Singapore will realign its focus to incorporate "artificial intelligence", and will be renamed Big Data & AI World in its 4th edition at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on 14th - 15th October 2020.



Aligned with the direction of the Singapore government to develop Singapore into an AI Hub, and with the roll-out of Singapore's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Big Data & AI World brings artificial intelligence to the forefront of this exhibition. This includes the development of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Keynote Theatre featuring top AI experts in Asia who will share how companies can incorporate AI technologies for business success.



Over 5,000 industry professionals are expected to attend and explore offerings from over 90 global exhibitors including TIBCO, Altair, Denodo, H2O.ai, Keysight, Softserve, Teradata and more.



Dr Sean Lam, Head of Data Science with SingHealth Health Services Research Centre (HSRC), who spoke at the 2019 edition of Big Data World said, "It has been a great pleasure to witness the show evolve to meet industry needs. As we continuously leverage artificial intelligence and data science to deliver better healthcare outcomes, I'm excited to see how Big Data & AI World's new focus on artificial intelligence will further add value to the healthcare industry in the region."



Group Event Manager, Neil Halliday said: "It's an exciting time for us. Plans have been in place to develop the artificial intelligence space after feedback from our attendees last year. We aim to satisfy the gap in the market for a dedicated artificial intelligence exhibition, and can't wait to reveal the exciting developments that the event will bring this October!"





About CloserStill Media



CloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager - four times in succession - Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star - two years in succession - among others.



For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.





