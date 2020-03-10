Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Mar 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass IDN and J. Rotbart & Co. today unveiled a partnership to offer precious metal services to PASS Club members, including six month gold storage for free.







J. Rotbart & Co. is a boutique firm specializing in physical precious metals and other tangible assets, assisting clients in Hong Kong and Singapore purchase, sell, store and transport precious metals and other tangible assets.



Blockpass provides KYC-as-a-Service to businesses that operate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets, exchanges and financial services. From the Blockpass App, users can easily create a verified portable identity that can be used to onboard with any service in the Blockpass ecosystem.



PASS Club is a members-only club for users of the Blockpass App. PASS Club members have access to exclusive content, including webinars, events, research articles and more. Of particular value to members, services within the Blockpass ecosystem will offer members exclusive deals from time to time, including special discounts on financial services, IEO's, chances to earn PASS Tokens, bounty campaigns and more.



Joshua Rotbart, the managing partner of J. Rotbart & Co., said: "For over 3,000 years, gold has served as a secure, stable and liquid asset, and we believe that there is no better way to secure investors' future than by buying physical gold, especially in today's volatile investment landscape. We are extremely pleased to offer Blockpass users access to this asset class, and to offer our clients an easy KYC gateway service such as Blockpass."



"Gold is a safe asset when the world is unstable and so is bitcoin now. J. Rotbart & Co. makes it easy to buy and store gold and they also offer gold to bitcoin and bitcoin to gold services," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "We are very happy to bring their services to our Blockpass users giving them one click access to a high quality personal service for gold purchase and storage."



Blockpass released its Mobile App in May 2018, and released its KYC Connect solution shortly after. From there, Blockpass went on to add a series of enhancements to the service. KYC Connect is a comprehensive, GDPR compliant KYC-as-a-Service software which can be used for any regulated industry. Partners in the Blockpass ecosystem include Waves, Tokenomica, Bitfinex, Polymath and BnkToTheFuture.



About Blockpass IDN



Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things.



About J. Rotbart & Co.



J. Rotbart & Co. is a Hong Kong based family owned company specializing in providing solutions for investment in physical precious metals. The company assists clients (individuals and families, investment firms and private banks) buy, sell, transport and store physical precious metals: gold, silver, platinum, palladium. The company sources bullion bars and coins for its clients as an alternative investment, as a tool for portfolio diversification, or as part of their wealth protection strategy. J. Rotbart & Co. also accepts cryptocurrency as means of payment and assists clients to convert their very volatile cryptos to a stable asset as physical gold and vice versa.



