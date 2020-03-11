Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 00:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Superfanz Closes 7-figure Seed to Solve Creators' Pain Points New platform empowers Asian creators with revenue from fan club memberships, event ticketing and social commerce

SINGAPORE, Mar 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Superfanz has announced that it closed a 7-figure Seed Round shortly before Lunar New Year. The investment follows a 6-figure Angel Round with a prominent investor and tech entrepreneur in July 2019.







The company makes the announcement after completing and launching the Superfanz platform. Their roster of investors, advisors and strategic partners includes some of the most impressive names in the Southeast Asian region, while their latest valuation at $4 million marks one of the highest pre-launch valuations for an Asian startup.



"Superfanz is a unique startup in the best sense," said Raymond Chang, CEO of NXT Ventures, the lead investor in their latest round. "When Oh first approached me, he'd already completed a self-funded proof-of-concept. While I love Superfanz's vision of solving creators' pain points, it's their core management team that sets them apart. Their management team are battle-tested with successful track records in the digital entertainment and influencer space.



"It's not often you can claim to be number 1 in a market, and both co-founders have taken the previous startups they were involved with to no 1 position in Taiwan and Vietnam respectively. This is what ultimately won me over. The fact that they have just launched their platform below budget and ahead of schedule is testament to their ability to execute," added Chang.



Superfanz is not your usual startup helmed by young bright eye entrepreneurs. Their core executive team averages 20+ years of experience in venture capital, platform growth, gaming, social media and digital entertainment with a couple of successful exits to boot.



The startup quietly launched its Android app of the same name on Dec 29, 2019. The company is officially soft-launching a Pan-Asian fan club platform for creators and special interest groups after Lunar New Year across 3 countries; Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.



Superfanz plans to announce key partnerships in follow-up releases.



"We are excited that the investors trust our world-class team to execute on our vision of helping Asian Creators create additional income streams so they can do what they dream of doing. Beyond money, this latest investment also opens additional markets in Asia for Superfanz, all the Creators, and their fans. We are already seeing the fruit of this investment with several initiatives aimed at bridging creators across different Asian countries. We can't wait to share more details in our upcoming announcements," said Oh Thongsrinoon, Superfanz CEO/Founder



About Raymond Chang

Raymond Chang is the current CEO of NXT Ventures, an active angel investor, co-founder of GigaMedia, and Adjunct Professor at Babson College and at Yale School of Management. https://www.linkedin.com/in/raymondnchang/



About Superfanz Pte Ltd

Superfanz (https://web.superfanz.co) is the social fan club platform for Creators (KOL, Influencers, YouTubers, and similar) and their most loyal followers. Superfanz addresses the pain point that over 90% of the Creators do not earn enough money from their social media accounts to make a living.



