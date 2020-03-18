Thursday, 12 March 2020, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: TIME Interconnect Technology Limited TIME Interconnect Fights Against COVID-19 with Public and Resumes Work Smoothly To Ensure the Production and Supply of the Raw Materials of Medical Diagnosis Equipment for Relevant Epidemic Prevention and Control

HONG KONG, Mar 12, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - TIME Interconnect Technology Limited ("TIME Interconnect", Stock Code: 1729.HK, with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary TIME Interconnect Technology (Huizhou) Limited has gradually resumed production in early February, and the Company's work resumption rate has reached 100%. The Group actively fulfilled its corporate social responsibility and spared no effort in the prevention and control of the COVID-19. In order to ensure Company's safe operation during the outbreak of the epidemic, TIME Interconnect Technology (Huizhou) Limited has actively responded to central government's call, supported the work of local government, and strictly implemented the prevention and control measures in accordance with the requirement of the local government, so as to ensure the health, safety and smooth work of the Group's employees.



At the entrance of the factory, the Company has assigned an inspector to remind staff to pay attention to personal hygiene and to supervise the implementation of the epidemic prevention and control measures.



TIME Interconnect Technology (Huizhou) Limited has presented an anti-epidemic slogan at the entrance of the Company to show the Company and its staff's concerted efforts in fighting against the epidemic.



Mr. Zhou Yinfa, Deputy General Manager of TIME Interconnect Technology (Huizhou) Limited, said, "Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, the Company's management has attached great importance to the work of anti-epidemic and immediately set up a leading group that is responsible for the work. The Company quickly organized staff to carry out the tracking of employee's itinerary, and completed the investigation of the whole factory's personnel itinerary on January 23." At the same time, the Company also set up 35 isolation rooms for the isolation and observation of the returned employees outside Huizhou City. It also strictly implemented the entry management of the factory, regularly disinfected the public areas in the factory, and require the staff to dine in batches in the canteen so as to ensure the safety of dining environment. As an anti-epidemic pioneer, the Company work hard to make sure its employees to work in a safe environment.



TIME Interconnect Technology (Huizhou) Limited is a highly demand enterprise for the production of anti-epidemic products, and it is the key supplier of the raw materials for medical diagnosis equipment. Being well aware of its important role in the prevention and control of COVID-19, the Group has fully supported the Chinese government and coordinated all resources to resume the Company's production as soon as possible. It has enhanced its production capacity and ensured the operation of the production lines of diagnostic equipment can resume quickly and smoothly, so as to meet the supply of raw materials for medical diagnostic equipment and make greatest contribution to the society and the whole country.



Mr. Lo Chung Wai Paul, Chairman of TIME Interconnect, said, "As a reputable supplier of customised cable assemblies for medical equipment, TIME Interconnect has always attached great importance to corporate social responsibility. The Group pays attention to the health of every employee as well as all citizens in China. In the face of the epidemic, we will do our best to support the Chinese government in the prevention and control of the epidemic. The Group will take all effective measures to make sure that employees can work in a safe environment. On the premise of employee and public health, we will accelerate the operation of raw material production lines for medical diagnosis equipment, increase equipment supply and fully support the government and front-line personnel. We believe that as long as we work together to fight against the epidemic, it will pass soon. The Group will do its best to provide customers with high-quality products and services while preventing the epidemic."



