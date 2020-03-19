Wednesday, 18 March 2020, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Retarus Retarus WebExpress Offers Free Communication with Staff in Times of Crisis

SINGAPORE, Mar 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - As the wave of COVID-19 infections grow, an increasing number of companies are restricting business trips for their employees and requesting staff instead to opt for home office and virtual meetings. To handle the resulting communication with staff, Munich cloud service provider Retarus is now granting its existing customers free use of its market-leading multichannel messaging service, Retarus WebExpress.



With this one-to-many service, enterprises can keep their employees well-informed about the latest developments with timely yet personalized messages. This free limited offer is available until April 30th, 2020. Customers can find out more about this opportunity from their Retarus representatives in their local country organization.



Retarus WebExpress (https://www.retarus.com/services/webexpress/) enables companies to send email, fax, and SMS using a single, uniform browser interface. Templates can easily be set up in advance. Should an emergency suddenly come to pass, these templates can then be adapted and sent out in nearly instantly. To save valuable time in critical situations, existing distribution lists can be imported to the platform with just a few clicks.



Several communication channels can be served simultaneously from the same distribution list, should this be required. In doing so, the specific features of each channel are supported - no matter whether the key information needs to be contained in 160 characters in an SMS, shared on a fax page, or sent in the form of an email. With detailed analysis of delivery and throughput rates in real time, companies see whether a message has reached its recipients immediately after it has been sent out. If necessary, recipients who were not reachable can also be contacted automatically by means of an alternative communication channel.



About Retarus



With its outstanding solutions and services, intelligent infrastructure, and patented technology, Retarus manages communication for companies worldwide. Retarus' state-of-the-art technologies, highly available data centers, and innovative cloud messaging platform offer maximum security, maximum performance, and business continuity. With experience in steering information flows at the enterprise level, Retarus ensures that information is transferred securely and reliably to the right place, at the right time, in the right format - since 1992 and with now 15 subsidiaries on four continents. Seventy-five percent of DAX 30, half of all EURO STOXX 50, and 25 percent of S&P100 companies rely on Retarus services. Our long-standing customers include Adidas, Bayer, BNP Paribas, Bosch, Continental, DHL, DZ BANK, Fujitsu, Goldman Sachs, Honda, Linde, PSA, Puma, Sixt, T-Systems, Sony and Zeiss.



Media Contact:

Retarus (Asia) Pte. Ltd.

Dylan Castagne, Managing Director

T: +65 6323 7354

E: [email protected]





Mar 18, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: New Service

Sectors: Telecoms, Enterprise IT, Security, Mobility/Wireless, Digital

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

