Source: CloserStill Media Cloud Expo Asia, Hong Kong Announces New Dates for its 2020 Events The annual gathering of tech community will be rescheduled to September 2020

HONG KONG, Mar 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - To ensure a safe and smooth exhibition experience amid the latest developments of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the organiser of Cloud Expo Asia, Hong Kong -- CloserStill Media has postponed the expo and its co-locating events, originally scheduled on 20-21 May to 23-24 September 2020 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).



"Safety is a top priority for us. Due to signs of community spreading of the coronavirus within the city, and after extensive consultations with the Tech community, we believe running the events in September allows us the greatest chance of delivering a secure and vibrant platform for companies to do business," said Ms Candice Wong, Event Director at CloserStill Media.



She added, "We seek the industry's understanding and support for this decision, and would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors, partners, and speakers for their continuous support and commitment to work with us for the best possible outcome -- to make the tech industry thrive amid current challenges!"



Cloud Expo Asia, Hong Kong will closely monitor the coronavirus situation in collaboration with the government, health authorities and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, to ensure a high level of hygiene and safety at the world-class fairground in September. The team will be in touch with all confirmed sponsors and partners to discuss their participation at the postponed events. For urgent assistance, please email [email protected] .





About Cloud Expo Asia, Hong Kong



Celebrating its 5th year milestone, Cloud Expo Asia, Hong Kong and its co-locating events serve as one of the most important platforms for Asia's tech community to conduct business, network and generate lively discussions around the latest cutting-edge technologies. Embracing the entire tech ecosystem from Cloud, Cybersecurity, Big Data & AI, IoT, Data Centre to e-Commerce, this is where the tech community comes together to shape the next big wave of innovations.



Learn more at www.cloudexpoasiahk.com.



About CloserStill Media



CloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager -- four times in succession -- Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star -- two years in succession -- among others.



For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.



