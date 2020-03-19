Wednesday, 18 March 2020, 15:21 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. MHPS: JERA Power Anegasaki Orders Three Cutting-Edge 1,650 deg C MHPS M701JAC-type GTCC Power Generating Facilities - Turnkey Construction Project for New Units 1-3 at the Anegasaki Thermal Power Station in Chiba Prefecture -



- Total output of 1,950MW, successive start of operations from 2023

- Project conducted utilizing MHPS' various resources in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Mar 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), has received an order and begun work on a full turnkey contract for construction of new Units 1-3 at the Anegasaki Thermal Power Station (Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture) operated by JERA Power Anegasaki, part of JERA Co., Ltd.



M701JAC Gas Turbine



This project will replace the existing power station's aging gas-fired steam power generation units 1-4 with three 650 megawatt (MW)-class next-generation gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) generation facilities with cutting-edge 1,650 deg C class forced air-cooled M701JAC gas turbines. The upgrade will enhance efficiency to save energy, and reduce the environmental load. The new Units 1-3 are scheduled to begin operations successively from early 2023 through the summer, reaching a total output of 1,950MW.



This project is being conducted as a joint venture between MHPS and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, which will supply three generators and control systems, under a full turnkey EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract. MHPS will utilize various resources in Japan to supply the equipment; the three gas turbines and related equipment will come from its Takasago Works (Takasago City, Hyogo Prefecture); the three steam turbines are sourced from Hitachi Works (Hitachi City, Ibaraki Prefecture), and the heat recovery steam generators and exhaust gas denitrizer systems from its Kure Works (Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture).



The JAC gas turbines(Note) used for this project are equipped with a forced air-cooled combustor system. Air emitted from the combustor casing is cooled in an external cooler, and the pressure boosted in a forced air-cooled compressor, after which the air is used to cool the combustor, and returned to the casing. This process optimizes the cooling structure. The system also utilizes advanced turbine blade cooling technologies such as an extra-thick film thermal insulation coating, and high-pressure compressors. This allows for shorter start-up times compared to steam cooling methods, and improves operational efficiency.



MHPS will build on the momentum from this order to focus further on the widespread adoption of next-generation GTCC power plant systems in Japan and around the world, centered on JAC gas turbines and the entire J-Series, as well as contribute to the stable supply of the electric power essential for economic development throughout the world, promote the decarbonization of energy, and support the conservation of the global environment.



*Development of High-Efficiency Gas Turbine Applying 1600 deg C Class J Technology





About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).



For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.



Mar 18, 2020 15:21 HKT/SGT

Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

