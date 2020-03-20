Friday, 20 March 2020, 09:22 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation Viettel Rolls Out Nationwide 5G-ready Timing Solution with ADVA and NEC Compact, scalable SSU and highly precise cesium PRC support both legacy timing and next-generation services

Vientiane, Laos and Tokyo, Japan, Mar 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - ADVA (FSE: ADV) and NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that Viettel, a global telecommunications service provider based in Vietnam, has deployed ADVA's Oscilloquartz timing solution throughout Laos and Myanmar to provide nationwide 4G services and prepare its synchronization network for 5G. The technology enables Viettel to smoothly transition its legacy timing infrastructure, deliver 4G coverage to more mobile subscribers and lay the foundations for next-generation services. Installed and maintained by NEC, the new solution is built on ADVA's OSA 3230B primary reference cesium clock (PRC) for assured and precise synchronization with or without GNSS. It also features ADVA's versatile ultra-compact synchronization supply units (SSUs) with high-capacity PTP modules for grandmaster clock functionality.



"This deployment enables the end-to-end distribution of assured, precise and highly reliable timing. It utilizes our OSA 3230B PRC for superb accuracy with the smallest size and power footprint, as well as our ultra-scalable SSUs. With this solution, we've empowered Viettel to address all its most urgent synchronization needs, helped it protect past investments and opened the door to further expansion," commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA. "Our close collaboration with NEC was key to the success of this project. It's a relationship based on a great deal of trust and a shared passion to push the boundaries of possibility. And that partnership is now delivering valuable results for service providers across East Asia."



Viettel's new solution leverages the OSA 3230B PRC, a high-performance cesium time source that offers superior accuracy and stability together with operational simplicity and unrivalled flexibility. With its space-saving and environmentally hardened design, it fits seamlessly into a wide range of locations. Also key to the deployment were ADVA's highly flexible Oscilloquartz SSUs, which enable Viettel to maintain its legacy synchronization networks and evolve ultra-precise, highly reliable timing to meet the requirements of time-sensitive applications and 5G connectivity. All elements of the new timing solution are overseen from Viettel's headquarters in Vietnam using ADVA's Ensemble Controller with Sync Director. With its highly intuitive GUI, this advanced management platform guarantees flexibility, cost-effective operations and complete centralized control.



"We're extremely pleased to be working with our global partner, ADVA, and helping Viettel to achieve its ambitions of taking its timing infrastructure in Laos and Myanmar to the next level. By harnessing the most advanced innovation and our ongoing support, Viettel is ensuring unprecedented levels of precision and reliability as it tackles demand for low-latency services from its mobile customers," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "At NEC, we know the value of synchronization with strict precision. It's one of the key components when designing 5G-ready networks. Now Viettel has a future-proof timing solution controlled by a single management system and is able to deliver phenomenally accurate phase and frequency alignment all the way from the radio base station to the core."



About ADVA



ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at new www.adva.com.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.



About Oscilloquartz



Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at new www.oscilloquartz.com.





