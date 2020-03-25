Wednesday, 25 March 2020, 11:19 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. MHPS to Introduce MHPS-TOMONI Digital Solutions for Geothermal Power Plant in Mexico - Real-time Plant Monitoring and Diagnostics to Improve Efficiency, Enhance Operational Performance and Reduce Maintenance -



- First introduction for a geothermal power plant

- Enhancing the operation and performance of power generating facilities in close cooperation with customers

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Mar 25, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), concluded a contract to introduce MHPS-TOMONI, its digital solutions service for the Domo de San Pedro Geothermal Power Station in southern Nayarit, Mexico through the group company in Mexico, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MHPS de Mexico). This is the inaugural use of the MHPS-TOMONI for a geothermal power plant, and will allow for real-time monitoring of the plant's status and performance. The goal is to improve the operation and performance of equipment, reduce maintenance and its cost (O&M), while extending the intervals between regular inspections, resulting in an overall improvement of the power plant.



Domo de San Pedro Geothermal Power Station



Commemorative Photo at the signing ceremony (Left side of the center: Mauricio Chapa, Director of GEODESA, Center: Juan Luis Del Valle, Director of GEODESA, Right side of the center: Miguel Vallejo, President of MHPS de Mexico)



The Domo de San Pedro Geothermal Power Station is located on the outskirts of Tepic, the capital of Nayarit in Western Mexico. It is the first privately-run geothermal power plant in Mexico, operated by Geotermica para el Desarrollo S.A.P.I. de C.V. (GEODESA). The 27 MW (megawatt) power plant was built by MHPS under a full turnkey EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract, and completed in 2016.



Geothermal power plants are prone to performance degradation from the geothermal gas and impurities in the geothermal fluid. The degradation differs at each geothermal plant, and making standardized remedial measures difficult. MHPS-TOMONI applications originally developed for thermal power plants will provide diagnostic information on the plant status and performance, operational data accumulated on a daily basis, and will provide a detailed support based on the plant's operating status. Oversight and support will be provided by the Remote Monitoring Center (RMC), located at MHPS' Nagasaki Works in Japan.



Eng. Jose Manuel Lage Castro, the General Manager of the Domo de San Pedro Geothermal Power Station, commented on his expectations; "Based on MHPS' years of experience and utilization of best practices, MHPS-TOMONI will be able to maximize the efficiency of our geothermal power plant. In addition, MHPS-TOMONI will provide us with the capability to perform a predictive maintenance by monitoring the trend data of plant, and provide recommendations if abnormal conditions are detected thus preventing issues from occurring."



Looking to the future of MHPS-TOMONI services, MHPS plans to work in close cooperation with its customers to pursue and introduce new applications in order to enhance the economic efficiency of power plants and boost the profitability of its customers, as well as contribute to stable power supplies while improving the global environment.





About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).



For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.



