HONG KONG, Mar 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Cheer for the Hong Kong athletes who are prepping for the Olympic Games at Tokyo! Nissin Foods (Stock code: 1475) announced the company will join the chorus to support these local elite athletes through team-up with the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) as the "Exclusive Food Partner of Hong Kong, China's Delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."



Nissin Foods' ambassador "Ching Chai" took a video to cheer up local athletes. Stay tuned!



Although the Tokyo Olympics is postponed due to the epidemic, which has greatly affected the training schedule of athletes, by adhering to its corporate slogan of "HUNGRY to WIN", Nissin Foods has decided to embrace the challenges and stand by with Hong Kong's elite athletes. Partnering with SF&OC, Nissin Foods also wishes to enhance public awareness and support for the Hong Kong athletes. Local elite athletes have been prepping for the Tokyo Olympics for years, and quite a good number have secured a place.



Mr Kiyotaka Ando, Executive Director, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said: "Nissin Foods is pleased to partner with SF&OC and feels excited to extend our support to the Olympic-qualified athletes from Hong Kong. We also wish to see more local athletes securing a ticket for the Tokyo Olympics. No matter when it is going to take place, we look forward to seeing the Hong Kong athletes shine in the international sports arena in the coming Olympic Games in Tokyo."



He added: "In face of the challenges, Nissin Foods takes it as part of our corporate social responsibility to provide consumers with a stable and reliable supply of quality food. Similarly, when the Olympics community and athletes are facing the impact of the epidemic, it is time for us to unite our forces to support them. While affirming their efforts and achievements, Nissin Foods also appeals to the public to cheer for the Hong Kong teams so that they could strive for good results in the Tokyo Olympics."



The goal of the Olympic Movement is to contribute to building a peaceful and better world by educating youth through sport practiced without discrimination of any kind, while promoting friendship, solidarity and fair play. This, together with Nissin's corporate slogan of "HUNGRY to WIN" striving for innovation in the global food industry, Nissin Foods is no stranger to sports development sponsorship in Hong Kong, and in particular, bolstering the Junior Tennis development through partnering with the Hong Kong Tennis Association.



As part of the collaboration with the SF&OC, Nissin Foods will take part in this year's Festival of Sport and Olympic Day organised by the Federation, in a bid to beef up public excitement and garner public support for local athletes in the lead-in to the Tokyo 2020.



About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and the PRC with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands and the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, frozen foods and other food products under its two core corporate brands, namely "NISSIN" and "DOLL" together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium food brands. The Group's five flagship product brands, namely "Cup Noodles", "Demae Iccho", "Doll Instant Noodle", "Doll Dim Sum" and "Fuku" are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the PRC market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the "ECO Cup" concept into the market and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first- and second-tier cities located in the eastern and southern parts of the PRC. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.



About Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC)

The Amateur Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong was established in 1950. It was formally recognized as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), and East Asian Games Association (EAGA) in 1951, 1952 and 1991 respectively and is responsible for the participation of the Hong Kong Delegation to the Olympic Games, Asian Games and East Asian Games. On 8 March 1999, it was formally renamed Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC). At present, there are altogether 79 member associations, i.e. National Sports Association (NSA) under SF&OC, who serves as the spokesman of the sports industry in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: http://www.hkolympic.org.



