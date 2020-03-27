Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 27, 2020
Friday, 27 March 2020, 07:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
Huijing Holdings Company Limited Announces First Annual Results after Listing
Contracted Sales Rose to Exceed RMB 4,390 Million in 2019;
Net Profit Increased by 54.6% to RMB 620 Million

HONG KONG, Mar 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Huijing Holdings Company Limited ("Huijing Holdings" or the "Group"; Stock code: 9968 ), an integrated residential and commercial property developer in the PRC, with a foothold in the Greater Bay Area, has announced the first annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019" or "the Year"), since the Group was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") on 16 January 2020.

Highlights：
- Contracted sales (including contracted sales from joint venture) reached approximately RMB 4,390 million in 2019, increasing 71.4% year-on-year
- Net profit was RMB 620 million, surging 54.6% year-on-year; net profit margin was 17.2%
- Effectively controlled the land acquisition cost and construction cost, thereby improving profitability. Gross profit was RMB 1,645 million, representing a strong year-on-year increase of 37.9%; and gross profit margin was 45.6%
- The total land reserve1 GFA reached 2.94 million sq.m.1, creating a solid foundation for sustainable development in the future

Optimal operational structure and steady growth in performance
In FY2019, leveraging the advantages of a successful presence in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, rich quality land reserves and an excellent product and strong service capability, the Group has recorded all-round growth in its business results. During the Year, the Group has recorded contracted sales (including contracted sales from joint venture) of approximately RMB 4,390 million with a year-on-year increase of 71.4%, and a contracted gross floor area ("GFA") sold of approximately 338,370 sq.m., representing an increase of 57.9% compared with 2018. For the year under review, the Group's overall revenue and profit achieved stable growth with revenue amounting to RMB 3,610 million, representing a year-on-year surge of 61.1%, mainly attributed to sales of properties. Gross profit was approximately RMB 1,645 million, a strong year-on-year increase of approximately 37.9% and gross profit margin was approximately 45.6%. Profit for the year surged by 54.6% year-on-year to approximately RMB 620 million in 2019, and net profit margin was 17.2%. The basic earnings per share were RMB 0.14. The Board of Directors proposed the distribution of an annual dividend of HK 4.5 cents per share.

Mr. Lun Rui Xiang, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Huijing Holdings, said, "The year 2019 has been an important year for Huijing Holdings, and its successful listing marks a milestone for the Group. Leveraging the successful presence in the Greater Bay Area with excellent products and strong service capabilities, the Group recorded dynamic growth in its business results. Contracted sales (including contracted sales from joint venture) reached RMB 4,390 million, a record high. Adhering to the robust and balanced development strategy and the mission to 'Maintain a Foothold in the Greater Bay Area,' the Group primarily focused on developments in the Pearl River Delta, while expanding elsewhere into the Central China Region and East China Region. It has continuously improved its own business structure and enhanced its overall brand influence, winning the recognition of the industry and its customers while achieving satisfactory operational results."

Strong presence in the Greater Bay Area, gains fruitful results in property sales
The Group adheres to the strategy of steady and balanced development as it strives to achieve the mission to "Maintain a Foothold in the Greater Bay Area" based in Dongguan and also continued to extend its reach into the Pearl River Delta, Central China Region and East China Region. As of 31 December 2019, the Group owns or has agreed to acquire 18 property projects in five cities across three provinces, with the planned GFA after completion of approximately 5.08 million sq.m.. During the Year, the Group's revenue from sales of properties soared by around 60.9% year-on-year to approximately RMB 3.6 billion, accounting for around 99.9% of the total revenue. The Group recognized a total GFA of approximately 323,795 sq.m., an increase of approximately 53.1% as compared with last year. The average selling price ("ASP") was approximately RMB 11,121 per sq.m., representing an increase of around 5.0% year-on-year.

Actively expands land reserves focusing on urban renewal projects
During the year under review, the Group's total land reserves GFA was 2.94 million sq.m., with 18 projects located in five cities within the Greater Bay Area, Pearl River Delta, Central China Region and East China Region. Such ample high quality land reserves strongly guarantee and support a better balanced and steady development of the Group in the future. In addition, the Group continued to grasp land development opportunities through acquisition of land parcels at strategic and advantageous locations in those regions in order to further develop its business in aspects including core urban renewal projects, forming partnerships and company acquisitions, etc.

In terms of urban renewal projects, during the year under review, the Group has commenced official procedures for three urban renewal projects and has begun official discussions with relevant government parties over the acquisition of related land parcels Area (with total site area of approximately 240,000 sq.m). Furthermore, it has obtained preparatory service provider qualifications for six urban renewal projects (with total site area of approximately 1.31 million sq.m.) and is commencing work on eight urban renewal project (with total site area of approximately 380,000 sq.m.). In the future, the Group intends to enlarge and strengthen the resources of the urban renewal team, implement the "blue ocean" strategy on the urban renewal projects with huge potential, acquire highly cost-competitive land tracts or projects in a rational, systematic, efficient and sustainable way. At the same time, it continues to expedite its existing urban renewal projects at a faster pace, thus maintaining its position as a leading developer of urban renewal projects in the Greater Bay Area.

Stable financial development based on a solid foundation
On top of the adequate land reserves and inventories for sales, the Group's finances are stable, enabling it to further improve its financial structure and reduce finance costs. In 2019, the total assets of the Group were RMB 8.62 billion with net gearing ratio declining from 243.2% in 2018 to 82.6% in 2019. The Company's assets are in good condition, and it has a total cash and bank balance of approximately RMB 450 million (2018: RMB 160 million). Going forward, the Group will use the cash generated from its operating activities, available banking facilities, and the net proceeds received from the Global Offering to further improve its financial structure and reduce finance costs. In addition, it has adopted sound financial strategies for future development.

Future Strategies: Inspiring Growth Together
The year 2020 represents the first year since the Group's successful listing. In the face of great challenges and development opportunities, the Group will continue to implement its mission of "Maintain a Foothold in the Greater Bay Area", and strive to further develop the market in Dongguan. The Group will primarily focus on developments in the Pearl River Delta and continue to expand into regions such as Central China and East China Region. Furthermore, the Group will "regard urban renewal projects as its central focus, and consider cultural and tourism health care towns and scientific and technology innovation industrial towns as complementary concerns", so as to ensure its short-term and mid- to long-term land supply through urban renewal projects, mergers and acquisitions and land tenders.

Mr. Lun Rui Xiang, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Huijing Holdings, said, "The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the domestic property market requiring the Group to adjust its strategies accordingly so as to enhance the online pre-sales and selling service and revise the marketing plan in a timely manner. In this way it can thus provide customers with the most professional and customized services, while enhancing our ability to counter the adverse effects of the pandemic. Looking ahead, despite the complicated and changing macro-environment, we still have confidence in fully seizing emerging development opportunities from adjustments in the market, expediting the development pace of urban renewal projects, as we further enlarge our share of urban renewal markets in Dongguan and the Greater Bay Area. We will do so by capitalizing on our steady business growth, extensive land bank, professional sales operation and highly efficient financial management. By adhering to our mission 'inspiring growth together,' the Group will strive to strengthen its overall competitiveness and generate promising returns for shareholders."



Mar 27, 2020 07:15 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Tai Hing Announces 2019 Annual Results   
Mar 27, 2020 10:40 HKT/SGT
Huijing Holdings Company Limited Announces First Annual Results after Listing  
Mar 27, 2020 07:15 HKT/SGT
Paradise Entertainment Limited Reports 2019 Annual Results  
Mar 26, 2020 21:16 HKT/SGT
CStone Pharmaceuticals Reports 2019 Annual Financial Results  
Mar 26, 2020 20:30 HKT/SGT
HKTDC to launch Spring Virtual Expo and Guided SME Support  
Mar 26, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Everbright Grand China Announces 2019 Annual Results  
Mar 26, 2020 18:54 HKT/SGT
Eisai Submits Marketing Authorization Application in Japan for Anticancer Agent Denileukin Diftitox (Genetic Recombinant)   
Mar 26, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
Redsun Properties' Net Profit Up by 23.6% to RMB1.64 Billion in 2019; Final Dividend Increases by 22.0% to RMB11.1 Cents per Share  
Mar 26, 2020 15:47 HKT/SGT
Yamada Consulting and ZICO Unveil Advisory and Consulting Services Platform To Bridge Urgent Funding Gap Between Japan and ASEAN SMEs  
Mar 26, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Launches New Company to Further Expand Domestic Business in Japan  
Mar 26, 2020 14:18 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
22  -  23   April
Singapore
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
1  -  2   July
Hong Kong
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
21  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       