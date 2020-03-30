Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 30, 2020
Monday, 30 March 2020, 08:10 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
GAC Honda to Absorb Honda Automobile (China)

China, Mar 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC Honda), a joint venture company of Honda in China, today announced that it will absorb its wholly-owned subsidiary, Honda Automobile (China), Co., Ltd., effective April 1, 2020. As a result of this merger, Honda Automobile (China) will be renamed as the Guangzhou Development District Factory of GAC Honda.


Guangzhou Development District Factory of GAC Honda


Honda Automobile (China) was established in 2003 as China's first automobile production plant dedicated exclusively for export. Striving to advance its production operation to be more flexible and efficient and to improve its business structure, Honda Automobile (China) was made a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2018, and now will be absorbed by GAC Honda. Under the new name, Guangzhou Development District Factory, the plant will begin producing Accord for the China domestic market starting in April, while continuing to produce and export the City model for the Mexican market.

With the addition of the 50,000-unit production capacity of Guangzhou Development District Factory, the total production capacity of GAC Honda will be 770,000 units a year. GAC Honda will continue expanding the joy of mobility through advancing its production system by increasing efficiency and flexibility and by delivering products that provide value to its customers in a timely manner.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

Mar 30, 2020 08:10 HKT/SGT
