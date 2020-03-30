Monday, 30 March 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: GeoMap Clinical GeoMap Clinical Platform Introduces Video Visit Links to Connect Patients with Sites to Boost Recruitment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Mar 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Award-winning global digital patient recruitment Platform GeoMap Clinical said it was making video visits (telemedicine, telehealth), instantly available to patients with services like Zoom, WhatsApp, Google, Skype and Facebook, via SMS messages and email to screened eligible patients.







The GeoMap Platform finds, screens, and then sends patients direct to sites via email and doesn't keep their information. Recruitment starts in 24 hours and doesn't require IRB/EC approvals.



The Platform's new video service allows simple one click connections for sites and patients to engage via video for their first screening "visit" and ongoing communications and check-ins.



In addition, rather than a typical tick box question and answer screener, GeoMap uses an advanced AI conversational speech or typing technology to determine eligibility - making it easy for young and old potential patients.



The GeoMap Platform recruits and screens patients online. Advanced algorithms find the right patients via news websites, social media, health and wellness websites and more, and connects eligible people with sites via encrypted email.



The GeoMap Platform recruits for clinical trials in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and the EU.



The company said: "Recent recruitment data from the GeoMap Platform showed 48% of people preferred telemedicine and home visits instead of clinic appointments. GeoMap is working closely with biotechs and CROs around the world to keep screening patients and connecting them with study coordinators online to support important ongoing clinical research amid the COVID-19 crisis. GeoMap also offers a pre-recruitment service for studies on temporary hold or those about to start."



The GeoMap Platform is a 3-step process:

1. Find the right patients online using advanced algorithms across country specific social and news media, as well as video and online search

2. Screen them using the Proprietary AI Patient Screener Funnel of more than 300+ possible questions

3. Connect them to sites via direct secure encrypted email to the study coordinator/s for a phone call.



The Platform is the fastest most accurate targeting tool available that doesn't require IRB/EC approval and can start recruiting in under 24 hours. The Platform has strict verification and email encryption so PHI is managed in accordance with state and country regulatory guidelines.



For more information and pricing please click here: https://www.geomapclinical.com/start-today/



About GeoMap



The GeoMap Clinical Platform is the world's most advanced geo-location/targeting and AI platform powered by specialist algorithms that find and screen the right people living or working near sites. The Platform is a sophisticated location and health profile search service that sends only highly eligible people to their nearest site.



GeoMap has been designed to end pain points across the clinical trials sector saving time and money at every stage, while ensuring patient privacy and regulatory compliance. The GeoMap Clinical Platform is not a database builder. Patient ID is redacted instantly and the focus is instead on finding only motivated patients to support enrolment and retention. For a tour of the platform, visit: https://www.trial-wire.com/.



For a briefing please click here: https://www.geomap-clinicaltrialfinder.com/patient-recruitment-covid-19/



Media Contact

Chris Thompson

[email protected]

AU: +61 2 8218 2144

USA: +1 415 951 3228

Asia: +65 3159 3427





