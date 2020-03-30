Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 30, 2020
Monday, 30 March 2020, 15:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation and SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES Agree to Strategic Partnership in Facility Management Business

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that on March 30, 2020, it entered into an MoU with its affiliate Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda) and five local companies on the joint development of a sustainable hydrogen economy in Singapore. The five local partners are City Gas Pte Ltd, Jurong Port Pte Ltd, PSA Corporation Limited, Sembcorp Industries Ltd, and Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd.


Chiyoda's SPERA Hydrogen


Singapore's Long-Term Low-Emissions Development Strategy (LEDS) aspires to halve emissions from the country's expected 2030 peak to 33 Million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, with a view to achieving net-zero emissions as soon as possible in the second half of the century. One of the keys to realizing the LEDS will be drawing on emerging low-carbon technologies, such as low-carbon hydrogen. This also marks a key switch in Singapore's energy strategy towards a clean, affordable and more reliable energy future.

Chiyoda's SPERA Hydrogen(1) technology could play an important role, and interested parties have been discussing opportunities for its commercial and technical application since October 2019.

MC will support this initiative as the main shareholder of Chiyoda. The five local companies will collaborate closely with MC and Chiyoda to evaluate the technical and commercial feasibility of hydrogen, and to develop businesses for its import and use in Singapore.

Since May 2019, MC has been providing steady assistance for Chiyoda's revitalization, and this project should play an important role in the latter's growth strategy. MC's aims are to support Chiyoda's hydrogen operations, which are a promising candidate for non-EPC business, and leverage them to help preserve the natural environment and develop sustainable societies.

(1) SPERA Hydrogen is an organic chemical hydride (OCH) hydrogen storage and transportation technology. LOHC (liquid organic hydrogen carrier) technologies allow hydrogen to be safely transported in chemical tankers at normal atmospheric temperature and pressure.


About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods.

For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.

Contact: 
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171
Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705


Mar 30, 2020 15:28 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation (TSE: 8058)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation
Mar 30, 2020 11:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES Agree to Strategic Partnership in Facility Management Business
Mar 25, 2020 16:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu to acquire Dutch Energy Supply Company "Eneco"
Mar 13, 2020 08:09 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Establishment of PeptiGrowth Inc. for Development and Commercialization of Peptide Alternatives to Growth Factors for Cell Culture
Feb 28, 2020 06:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu Electric Power Consortium Named Preferred Bidder for Offshore Transmission Asset in the UK
Feb 25, 2020 14:16 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and CRISP HD Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition of Third-Party Shares
Jan 23, 2020 11:39 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Participates in Vietnam's "Grand Park Project"
Jan 8, 2020 08:37 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Joins PET Chemical Recycling Business
Dec 20, 2019 18:33 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and NTT Agree to Form a Business Partnership to Pursue "Industrial Digital Transformation (DX)"
Dec 13, 2019 15:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Participates in FPSO Project in Brazil
Dec 11, 2019 14:00 HKT/SGT
MC: Installation of a Utility-Scale Rooftop Photovoltaic System and Battery Energy Storage System Reusing EV Batteries at Okazaki Plant in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       