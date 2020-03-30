Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 30, 2020
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for February 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to February 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

February 2020

Sales Results

Toyota
- Worldwide sales: Second consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Fifth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: Second consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Fifth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Toyota
- Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Worldwide production: Fifth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota
- Third consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Third consecutive month of decrease

For the full press release, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

Toyota Motor Corporation
