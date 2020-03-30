Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, March 30, 2020
Monday, 30 March 2020
Source: Honda
Honda Announces Production, Sales and Export Results in February 2020

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2020.

World Production

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 6th consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 7th consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese market

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 5th consecutive month.
- Mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months.
- Fit was the industry's 7th best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of February 2020 with sales of 8,221 units. Freed was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 7,319 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2020 with sales of 19,177 units. N-WGN was the industry's 5th best-selling car with sales of 11,121 units.

Exports from Japan

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 9th consecutive month.

For the full press release, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2020/c200330aeng.html.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

