  • Friday, April 3, 2020
Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 15:08 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Changes in the Areas of Responsibility of Executive Officers

KARIYA, JAPAN, Mar 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced changes in the areas of responsibility of executive officers.


* For the changes to DENSO’s executive officers, please refer to the news release “DENSO Announces Personnel and Organizational Changes20200310-g01” on March 10th, 2020. - Changes are underlined


Changes in the areas of responsibility of executive officers to be effective on April 1, 2020 are shown above.


About Denso

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3% of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

