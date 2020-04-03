Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 15:13 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Mar 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - At its Board of Directors meeting held today, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) decided to nominate three Outside Directors (excluding membership on the Audit and Supervisory Committee) for approval at its 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 26, 2020.



About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.



