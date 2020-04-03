Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 3, 2020
Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 05:37 HKT/SGT
Source: US Lighting Group, Inc.
US Lighting Group Announces Mike Videmsek Joins Intellitronix Corporation as Director of Operations

EASTLAKE, OH / ACCESSWIRE, Apr 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:USLG), a leading manufacturer of electronics and high-tech robotics, announces its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, appointed Mike Videmsek as Director of Operations.

"We are extremely happy to have Mike join Intellitronix during this critical juncture in our corporate growth as we are entering into new business ventures and high-tech electronics product development. Mike has a wealth of knowledge and experience in engineering and manufacturing operations having worked as Managing Director at Arconic, formerly, Alcoa," said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. "Mike will be responsible for the entire Intellitronix manufacturing operations including inventory, staffing, and budgets along with formulating an overall operations strategy with the objective of growing profits."

Mike Videmsek has achieved career successes in high-tech industries, including commercial vehicle, automotive and aerospace. He is skilled in business planning and strategy, operations and production management, lean management, continuous improvement, multi-plant leadership, and workplace safety. Mike holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) from Cleveland State University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Baldwin-Wallace College.

Intellitronix is a leading electronics manufacturer who combines innovative ideas, expertise and technology to create cutting-edge solutions. Our state-of-the-art technology makes us one of the foremost designers and manufacturers of electronics. By only using the best and most advanced display and engineering techniques, we achieve the highest level of quality and performance for our products surpassing other companies in the marketplace.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corporation

US Lighting Group (OTCPINK:USLG) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom-designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. www.uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

CONTACT:

US Lighting Group
34099 Melinz Pkway, Unit E
Eastlake, OH 44095 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000 ext. 207
[email protected]

SOURCE: US Lighting Group, Inc.


Apr 1, 2020 05:37 HKT/SGT
Topic: Executive appointment
Sectors: Electronics, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

