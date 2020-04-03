Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 3, 2020
Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 15:23 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai and Seikagaku Enter into Agreement for the Co-development and Marketing Alliance of SI-613, a Treatment of Osteoarthritis, in China

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Seikagaku announced today that the companies have entered into an agreement for the co-development and marketing alliance in China for SI-613 (diclofenac conjugated sodium hyaluronate), a therapeutic agent for osteoarthritis discovered by Seikagaku.

On the basis of this agreement, the companies will jointly develop SI-613 in China for a treatment of knee osteoarthritis. After obtaining approval, Seikagaku will supply products to Eisai, and Eisai will be responsible for distribution. The companies will cover an equal share of the development cost, and Eisai will pay Seikagaku the upfront payment, and development as well as sales milestones.

Osteoarthritis is a disease caused by the articular cartilage damage due to aging and other factors, leading to inflammation and pain, which result in impaired quality of life (QOL). Knee osteoarthritis is one of the most frequent cases among thereof, and the number of symptomatic patients with knee osteoarthritis in China is estimated to be approximately 47 million(1), and it is anticipated that the number will continue to increase as the population ages.

SI-613 is diclofenac conjugated sodium hyaluronate created by Seikagaku using their proprietary drug-binding technology to chemically bond hyaluronic acid and diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory drug).

This material has the analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects of diclofenac, which is designed to be 23 sustained-released(2) by a drug delivery system(3), in addition to the joint function improving effect of sodium hyaluronate. Hence, it is expected that SI-613 rapidly and continuously reduces the pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis.

Under this agreement, Eisai aims to contribute to patients with knee osteoarthritis that is unmet medical needs by utilizing the knowledge and networks that Eisai has cultivated through its China business. Seikagaku will seek to maximize the value of SI-613 in China by leveraging Eisai's business base in China.

Through the development and commercialization of SI-613, the companies will provide new treatment options in China for knee osteoarthritis and contribute to improving the QOL of patients.

(1) For the estimated data regarding the number of patients with knee osteoarthritis
Data of morbidity prevalence rate - The Prevalence of Symptomatic Knee Osteoarthritis in China, ARTHRITIS & RHEUMATOLOGY(2016)
Estimated data calculated from United Nations World Population Estimates - World Population Prospects, URL:http://www.un.org/en/development/desa/population/
(2) Sustained release is a gradual release of the active pharmaceutical ingredients of a drug to achieve a sustained therapeutic effect.
(3) Drug delivery system (DDS) is a technology for the controlled release, targeting, and absorption improvement of drugs.


About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through working with key stakeholders to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com

Apr 1, 2020 15:23 HKT/SGT
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

