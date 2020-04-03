Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 16:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited Chun Wo's Second "Innovation Student Awards" Open For Application Encourages Youth In Hong Kong And Greater Bay Area

To Realise Innovation And Build A Smarter Future

HONG KONG, Apr 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited ("Chun Wo"), a key member of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("Asia Allied Infrastructure" or "the Group") (stock code: 00711), announced that the second "Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards" (the "Awards") are now open for application. The Awards aim to encourage full-time students of tertiary institutions in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to solve the problems relating to infrastructure, technology and social development in the city through engineering design.



Mr Paul Chan Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, presents awards to winners of the first "Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards" at the Group's 50th Anniversary Celebration Cocktail in 2018.



The Awards recognise innovative, practical and feasible engineering solutions that could help build a sustainable and people-friendly integrated smart city. Participants can choose to take part in one or more of the five categories: Smart Construction, Smart Living, Smart Environment, Smart Mobility and Smart Public.



Each participating team can comprise up to eight members with at least one member in an engineering-related discipline. The teams can also enter the Awards with their graduation thesis topics. There will be three winners - Gold, Silver and Bronze - and three merit awards to acknowledge outstanding ideas, and the Gold Award winner will receive a cash prize of HK$100,000. The cash prizes of the Gold, Silver, Bronze and three merit awards together amount to HK$200,000 in total. In addition to the attractive cash awards, winning teams of the Gold Award can also join the "Experience trip to start-ups in Greater Bay Area" and the two-year "2+1 Post-Award Programme" which provides resources and technical assistance to the teams to execute their ideas.



The judging panel of the second "Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards" includes Mr. Lau Chun Kit, Ricky, JP, Director of Civil Engineering & Development and Commissioner of Mines; Mr. Lo Kwok Wah, Kelvin, JP, Director of Drainage Services; Mr. Cheung Hau Wai, SBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Green Building Council; and Ms. Cally Chan, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau.



Sr. Stephen Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited, said, "The theme of this year's 'Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards' is 'Engineers for a Smarter Future', which entails building a smart city with engineering solutions. Chun Wo has been dedicated to nurturing young talent for the industry and through organising the Awards, we hope to stimulate young minds to develop innovative solutions that can help cities become better connected and more sustainable".



Important Dates

9 April: Facebook live for introduction of the Awards (Interested students can join the real-time Q&A session)

30 April: Deadline for submission of the online application form

1 September: Deadline for submission of proposal

October: First round screening

Late November: Interview and presentation of shortlisted candidates and Award Presentation Ceremony



For more details of the "Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards 2020", please visit: www.cwisa.com.



Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited

Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited ("Chun Wo") was founded in 1968 and is a key subsidiary of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711.HK). The Company is principally engaged in the core construction and property development businesses with the professional capability to undertake large integrated construction projects. Recent examples of large infrastructure projects in Hong Kong within which the Company has undertaken works include the Central-Wan Chai Bypass, Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Infrastructure, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Passenger Clearance Building and so on.



Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711.HK)

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("Asia Allied Infrastructure") is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 00711. The Group operates businesses such as construction engineering and management, construction consultancy, property development and assets leasing, security and facility management, tunnel management, construction financing, premium safe deposit box leasing as well as an online construction materials procurement and management platform and a quality international education platform. Its subsidiary Chun Wo is a renowned construction contractor and property developer in Hong Kong. Chun Wo's solid construction experience and professional capabilities have enabled the Group to seize suitable development opportunities, allowing the Group to enhance its overall profitability and investment value.



For press enquiries:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Cindy Lung (852) 2864 4867 [email protected]

Carven Tsui (852) 2864 4859 [email protected]

Kelly Kwan (852) 2114 4109 [email protected]











