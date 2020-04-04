Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, April 4, 2020
Friday, 3 April 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Contentos
Contentos Partners with Decentralized Video Protocol Theta Network

NEW YORK, NY, Apr 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Contentos has partnered with the decentralized video delivery protocol Theta Network, which will be integrated with the COS.tv video platform to improve user experience and reduce the bandwidth cost of video content delivery.

COS.TV platform has achieved huge growth in 2019. According to Alexa ranking, in January 2020, the traffic of COS.TV has surpassed Steemit.com. However, the issue coming is the rapid rise in content delivery costs. By adding Theta Network to Contentos' video infrastructure, we can reduce these costs by 50% or more, thereby enabling COS.TV to achieve more stable and sustainable growth, and adding a new way to increase user engagement through token rewards.

Theta Network, built by Theta Labs, is the leading decentralized video protocol based on blockchain technology. Theta Network uses token rewards to incentivize viewers to relay video using their excess bandwidth, providing users high-definition video content and reducing video distribution costs.

Earlier, Maekyung Media and CJ Hello, the two largest media companies in South Korea, have also agreed on a partnership with Theta Labs, which will use Theta's decentralized video delivery.

Contentos co-founder and CEO Mick said: "We are very happy to work with Theta, which will help reduce our video content delivery costs and increase market share. The partnership also marks the development of blockchain technology adoption in video content."

"We're excited to bring COS.tv on to the Theta Network, and add to the growing number of platforms seeing real benefits from using Theta for video distribution" said Mitch Liu, CEO of Theta Labs. "As COS.tv continues to grow rapidly, Theta integration will help attract even more new users while keeping CDN costs low."

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a decentralized global content ecosystem, which is invested jointly by Matrix Partners China, IDG, Gobi, and supported by Ontology, DHVC, Node Capital, Binance Lab, LD Capital, etc. Contentos aims to build the public chain platform that brings values back to content creators and users.

Contentos has reached a strategic partnership with the photo-editing tool PhotoGrid, the well-known live broadcast platform LiveMe, and the short-video platform Cheez. These three products have brought Contentos millions of global content creators and 60 million monthly users. In addition, Cheetah Mobile's CleanMaster and related game products are also directly involved in the Contentos ecosystem. [www.contentos.io]

About Theta Network

Theta Network (Theta) aims to develop a more efficient way to distribute any type of content and data worldwide through an incentivized peer-to-peer network. The Theta blockchain uses its tokens to encourage individual users to share excess computing power and bandwidth resources as a relay node for video streams.
This mechanism can improve the quality of video streams and solve the "last mile" transmission problem, which is the main bottleneck of traditional information transmission channels, especially for 4K, 8K video and next-generation VR video. With sufficient network density, most users can pull video streams from peer Theta nodes, and video platforms can significantly reduce their costs of content delivery.

Theta Network introduces a token reward mechanism to help video platforms to attract users, increase revenue, and provide a more engaging viewing experience.

Contentos
Ava Wen
[email protected]
+8869206868761



Apr 3, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Joint Venture
Sectors: Daily Finance, Broadcast, FinTech/Chains
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Skin Elements Enters Binding Agreement with Holista Colltech To Launch All Natural Skin-Friendly Sanitiser  
Apr 3, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Green Energy Established to Conduct Renewable Energy Power Generation Business  
Apr 3, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Awarded the 66th Okochi Memorial Production Prize for the Development of an Aluminum Casting Technology   
Apr 3, 2020 13:36 HKT/SGT
Mazda Taking Pre-orders for its 100th Anniversary Special Edition Series in Japan   
Apr 3, 2020 11:47 HKT/SGT
General Motors and Honda to Jointly Develop Next-Generation Honda Electric Vehicles Powered by GM's Ultium Batteries  
Apr 3, 2020 08:50 HKT/SGT
Bitnuk sets Exchange Records, Becoming a Most Trusted Platform   
Apr 3, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
US Lighting Group Develops UV LED Light Bulb to Help Fight the Spread of Viral Pathogens Like COVID-19  
Apr 3, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Contentos Partners with Decentralized Video Protocol Theta Network  
Apr 3, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Trintech Partners with Sage to Help Businesses Simplify and Accelerate Financial Close Processes  
Apr 3, 2020 00:00 HKT/SGT
Cisco & Google Lead the Way in Ensuring Broad Coverage from Aetna and UnitedHealthcare for Young Pregnant Mothers  
Apr 2, 2020 23:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
22  -  23   April
Singapore
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
Phar-East 2020
30  June -  1   July
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
1  -  2   July
Hong Kong
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
21  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
11  -  12   November
Philippines
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       